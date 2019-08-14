Middle and high school students facing math and science homework problems can find help a phone call, email or chat session away through Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s AskRose tutoring service.
It’s free, and the service has already begun for the 2019-20 school year.
Rose-Hulman students are available Sunday through Thursday from 7 to 10 p.m. during the school year to help youth in grades 6 through 12 review math and science concepts.
Connections can be made at 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) or the AskRose website, AskRose.org.
“Homework isn’t always easy. However, AskRose makes assistance easily available through a variety of different resources, including approximately 30 tutors each night,” said Susan Smith Roads, AskRose director.
Rather than give students the answers, tutors guide students through homework problems to help them better understand math and science concepts. Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.
The service, certified by the National Tutoring Association, has conducted approximately 700,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991. AskRose.org also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
All AskRose services are available at no cost to students or parents through a Lilly Endowment Inc. grant and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman.
