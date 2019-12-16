Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has received a $100,000 planning grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to examine initiatives that focus on the success of first-year students, especially those from under-represented groups who are interested in science, technology, engineering and mathematics careers.
This is part of Lilly Endowment’s $108.2 million Charting the Future for Indiana’s Colleges and Universities initiative. The initiative is supporting efforts to strengthen the effectiveness and sustainability of the state’s 38 higher education institutions through collaborative strategies.
The planning process at Rose-Hulman will include proposals presenting sound and promising strategies and programs in three areas: preparing students for rewarding employment and to live engaged and meaningful lives, especially in Indiana; enhance the viability and financial condition of institutions; and further enhance educational missions more effectively in new or innovative ways.
Based on its student enrollment, Rose-Hulman is eligible to apply for an implementation grant of up to $1 million to fund new program ideas that emerge from the planning process, according to a news release from the institute.
In addition, Lilly Endowment is making available an opportunity for Indiana colleges and universities to seek funding for extraordinary large-scale proposals. Schools can seek up to $10 million for these large-scale proposals.
