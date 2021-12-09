Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s John A. Logan Library has used a $25,500 grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services, administered by the Indiana State Library, to increase technology and digital content to support student learning within health and safety pandemic protocols.
Funding came from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 grant to support the Logan Library’s pandemic mitigation and response initiative.
Bernadette Ewen, senior director of the Logan Library and student learning resources, says these resources have added four large flat-screen televisions with wireless technology to increase student online learning within the library. The technology will be used by students taking online classes and tests, studying and having design team group meetings, and participating in training sessions and interviews.
Also, the library’s digital educational material collection has been greatly enhanced to increase students’ learning and well-being while supporting online/remote learning and promoting student self-care. Students will now have perpetual access to six materials science academic major reference electronic-books, 11 engineering management e-books, and one self-care/wellness e-book.
Ewen states, “This grant funding came at a key time as the library sought to increase technology and digital content resource materials to better support students’ learning and well-being while respecting COVID-19 safe practices. We’re grateful for this support from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Indiana State Library.”
