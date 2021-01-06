RHIT gets $1.5M from Lilly for AskRose Homework Help

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell All of AskRose’s tutoring services will continue to be free through 2022, thanks to the Lilly Endowment grant to Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. Students may call 877-ASK-ROSE (877-275-7673) to speak with a Rose-Hulman student tutor, or go to the AskRose website,AskRose.org.