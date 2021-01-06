RHIT gets $1.5M from Lilly for AskRose Homework Help

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has received a nearly $1.5 million grant from Lilly Endowment to expand its free AskRose Homework Help services by offering video tutoring.
Early this year, AskRose will implement video tutoring into its traditional phone, chat and email services. The program assists students in grades 6-12 with math and science homework.
The video tutoring option will facilitate an easier method for students and tutors – students at Rose-Hulman – to share discussions about problems involving symbols, equations, diagrams, and graphs.
Meanwhile, students are becoming more familiar with online educational technology, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic.
“Many students already use video to talk with teachers or study with peers, so we believe students will be able to easily adapt to this technology,” said AskRose Director Susan Smith Roads. “Remote learning, social distancing and stay-at-home aspects of our lives during the COVID-19 pandemic have made our AskRose Homework Help services more necessary than ever.”
Two priorities of the new video person-to-person tutoring services will be student privacy and data protection. Also, AskRose will continue to collaborate with educators and parents to provide the optimal resources and tutoring hours to support student learning.
All of AskRose’s tutoring services will continue to be free through 2022, thanks to the Lilly Endowment grant.
Since its inception in 1991, AskRose has continually provided math and science homework help students in grades 6-12, with Rose-Hulman students available Sunday through Thursday from 7-10 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) during the school year. Tutors have conducted more than 725,000 tutoring sessions with the goal of helping bring academic achievement and personal success to each student.
Connections can be made at 877-275-7673 or the AskRose website, AskRose.org, which also will be updated through funds provided in the Lilly Endowment grant.
“Thanks to Lilly Endowment Inc.’s continued support for AskRose and Rose-Hulman, we hold a valued and important role in helping Indiana’s secondary education system inspire future generations of STEM leaders,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons. “We are genuinely encouraged with the many stories from students, parents and educators about how Rose-Hulman is making a difference in the lives of others.”
The improved website will provide more online educational tools, background information about math and science careers, and profile successful Rose-Hulman alumni in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. The website already offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
