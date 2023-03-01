Middle and high school students have the opportunity to design a robot that navigates through an obstacle course during a SPARK! design activity from 1 to 4 p.m. April 1 at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The event in the college’s Sports and Recreation Center is free. Children wishing to participate must register online at http://bit.ly/244pQpY by March 20 for free lunch, provided from 12:30-1 p.m., and event T-shirts.
However, students can also register on the day of the event and participate in all planned activities, including snacks.
“The Amazing Race” is the theme for this year’s event, which strives to stimulate youths’ STEM interests regardless of their backgrounds and current future study plans. This will be done by teams of students using their creativity and problem-solving skills to design a robot that uses infrared receivers to follow a pathway that’s filled with several obstacles.
Teams with the best technical and creative designs, as determined by student and professional judges, will win prizes provided by the Rose-BUD program and event corporate sponsors ArcelorMittal and Texas Instruments.
SPARK! stands for Student Projects Advocating Resourceful Knowledge.
The Rose-BUD program provides scholarships for high school seniors with approved applications for Rose-Hulman enrollment. Find out more information at www.rose-hulman/rosebud.
