RHIT expects more than 600 first-year students this fall

For the second straight year and third time in the school's history, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is anticipating more than 600 first-year students this fall.
The college projects a total enrollment of more than 2,150 students.
Highlights of the incoming class include:
• Students are coming from 42 states and 18 countries outside the United States – both increases from last year.
• Nearly 85% of the students reported a test score during the 2021-22 college recruitment period – twice above the national average reported by Common App.
• The incoming students had standardized math and science test scores for college admission that ranked within the top 5% nationally.
• Nearly one-third of this class is expected to be racially and ethnically diverse.
Tom Bear, vice president for enrollment management, reports that Rose-Hulman experienced more than a 10% increase in applications when compared to the prior year.
“We continue to attract the best of the best from throughout the world, with strong academic backgrounds and interests in becoming future STEM leaders," Bear said.
Rose-Hulman will welcome its first-year students to campus Aug. 26 for orientation activities, with fall quarter classes starting Sept. 1.
Applications for fall 2023 opens Aug. 1 at www.rose-hulman.edu/apply
