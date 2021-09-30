RHIT computer science gets high marks

The status of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s undergraduate computer science program continues to improve, climbing into the top 9% of all programs across America, according to rankings featured in the U.S. News & World Report’s 2022 College Guide.
Rose-Hulman tied for 51st out of 538 programs nationally this year,.
The ranking was the second-highest among Indiana colleges and universities, within the top 10 of Midwest institutions, and among a select few of private colleges across the nation.
Deans and senior faculty were surveyed to assess programs at accredited bachelor’s degree-granting colleges and universities based upon the academic quality and training in program languages, computer systems, theory, and data analysis and science.
“We’re delighted that our higher education peers continue to take notice of our program’s strong curriculum, our excellent faculty and staff, and quality of our graduates,” said J.P. Mellor, head of RHIT’s department of computer science and software engineering.
Enrollment among computer science majors at Rose-Hulman has grown during the past 20 years to the point that it is now the institute’s second-largest academic area. The 2021-22 school year has 421 students listed as computer science majors.
Rose-Hulman computer science and software engineering students have showcased their computing and problem-solving skills in national and regional programming contests and Hackathons, said Rick Stamper, provost and vice president for academic affairs.
“One of our graduates’ greatest assets, no matter the academic major, is that they are lifelong learners. That’s especially important in computer science, where the career pathways are constantly evolving to keep up with the rapid pace of computing technology,” Stamper said.
Rose-Hulman’s Class of 2020 computer science majors had a 100% placement rate within six months of commencement, with an average starting salary of $97,643 and a high salary offer of $126,000.
Software engineering graduates also had a 100% placement rate in 2020, with an average starting salary of $83,063.
The institute offers data science as a second academic major and a bachelor’s degree in international computer science.
Rose-Hulman’s Early Action deadline to apply for the 2022-23 school year is Nov. 1.
