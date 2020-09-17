RHIT, Chamber team up to help keep Terre Haute healthy

In an effort to provide engineering students with internships amid the global COVID-19 pandemic, Rose-Hulman Ventures designed and built hand sanitizers for the campus of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, some of which are now helping businesses in Terre Haute.
Brian C. Dougherty, senior director of Rose-Hulman Ventures, a product design, rapid prototyping and development firm associated with Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, said 200 hand sanitizing stations were made, of which 176 went to the Rose-Hulman campus.
"Rose-Hulman Ventures is in the business of creating internship opportunities for Rose-Hulman students and this summer we had a lot more need for that as a lot of people lost their internship opportunities," Dougherty said.
The Rose-Hulman campus needed the hand-sanitizing stands "and asked if we could help with that. It was a perfect opportunity to put some new interns to work together for a couple of weeks to do basic engineering, and to work with outside companies and do the project bidding," he said.
The remaining two dozen, which are about five feet tall, where distributed to the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, which Thursday provided three stands to the Terre Haute Children's Museum; three to Baseler's Market; three to J.Ford's Black Angus; and two stands each to The Verve and Saratoga Restaurant for use in Eat in the Streets on weekends.
Another stand is at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce office, and 10 additional stands will be distributed by the Chamber, said Katie Shane, director of membership development and communications.
Susan Turner, executive director of the Terre Haute Children's Museum, said the dispensers are important to the museum.
"Since we have been re-opened, we have been trying very hard to make sure everyone who comes to the museum is safe and well taken care of," Turner said. "We are a non-profit and receive no state or federal funding, so all this type of precautionary equipment is right out of our bottom line, so anytime we can get that donated, it makes a big difference.
"We love that Rose-Hulman and Rose-Ventures is in our community. We are a science and technology museum, so it is natural that we would have a partnership with one of the top engineering schools in the country," Turner said.
Kristine O'Hare, marketing communications manager for Baesler's Market, said the three new hand sanitizing stations "will help us keep our employees and customers more safe, even above what we are doing now," O'Hare said. "It adds an additional opportunity for someone to sanitize" their hands, she said.
Dougherty said Rose-Hulman Ventures usually hires 40 to 42 students as interns, but increased that this summer, hiring 52 students due to the COVID-19 pandemic as students had internships withdrawn or moved to all online, he said.
Dougherty said students had to design the sanitizing stations in a way to hold generic hand sanitizer dispensers, which "is fantastic project for relatively new engineering students to get involved with as it is small, compact and easy to understand. But once you design something, you have to figure out how to get it made, so (students) worked with local companies to get quotes on various piece of the assembly. D&D Automation stepped up big time and helped us make" the stands, he said.
