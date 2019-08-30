RHIT brings the world to Terre Haute

Students from around the country and the globe made their way to Terre Haute on Friday as Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology welcomed its incoming class of freshman.
Tom Bear, vice president for enrollment management, watched as car after car filed through campus, dropping off members of the 502-person freshman class that he says is as diverse in backgrounds as they are in talents.
“What a day for these first-year students moving on campus,” Bear said. “There is an excitement on campus today, and with the sun shining, it’s a perfect day for these students to come from all over the United States to be here in Terre Haute.”
Highlights of the incoming class include:
• Students are arriving from 37 states and 11 countries.
• 58% of students are coming from outside Indiana. Leading out-of-state origins are Illinois (63), Ohio (46) and California (36).
• Approximately 1 in 4 students (24%) are women, ranking among the highest percentages since the institute went coeducational in 1995.
• The student body continues to get more diverse, with 34% of students being non-Caucasian, non-citizens of the U.S.
• International students make up 8% of the group, which is higher than the average of 5% for other Indiana independent colleges.
• Median SAT scores of 710 for math and 650 for critical reading place among the top 5% of test takers interested in science, technology, engineering and math [STEM] areas.
“This class represents the U.S. very well,” Bear said. “In fact, when you look at statewide averages from other independent colleges, we exceed a lot of our peers. We’re bringing in students from as far away as Oregon and New Jersey and from around the world to be with us here in Terre Haute.
“Academically, we’re as strong as we’ve ever been in terms of first-year classes. In fact this class’ profile puts us in the top 5% nationally for those that want to study STEM. We’re bringing in a very diverse population, but a very strong academic one as well.”
Ethan Whetter, an incoming freshman planning to study biomedical engineering, made the 2,800-mile trip to Rose-Hulman from Santa Barbara, California, with his parents, Doug and Nancy.
Ethan Whetter said his move across the county is bittersweet, acknowledging that while leaving his parents will be difficult at first, his education at Rose-Hulman will make the move worthwhile.
“It’s going to be difficult going from living with my parents my whole life to not living with them,” Ethan Whetter said. “I was a little nervous this morning, but in meeting the few people I have so far, it’ll be cool I guess.”
Doug and Nancy Whetter said much the same, but added they can’t wait to watch their son learn and grow and have an adventure all his own.
“For me, I can’t wait to watch him take off on this adventure,” Doug Whetter said. “And I’m so glad he has the opportunity to study here at Rose-Hulman.”
First-year students began orientation activities Friday evening. The 2019-20 academic year begins Thursday, Sept. 5.
