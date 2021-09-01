RHIT again scores high marks from The Princeton Review

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has once again been featured as one of The Princeton Review’s The Best 387 Colleges in the 2022 edition of its annual college guide.
The book selects only about 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges based on data the education services company annually collects about institutions’ academic offerings and surveys of students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences.
For the 30th anniversary of guide, The Princeton Review curated 26 “Great Lists” of colleges with a distinctive history of appearances in the categories throughout the years.
Rose-Hulman was listed in the following “Great Lists”:
• Great Career Services
• Great Professor Accessibility
• Great-Run Colleges
• Students Study the Most
Earlier, the institute earned the following Princeton Review rankings and distinctions:
• No. 1 – Top 20 Best Schools for Internships (Private Schools)
• No. 8 – Top 20 Best Career Placement (Private Schools)
• No. 15 – Top 20 Best Value Colleges w/o Aid (Private Schools)
• No. 30 – Top 50 Best Value Colleges (Private Schools)
• Best Value Colleges
• Best Midwestern Colleges
Rose-Hulman's profile by Princeton Review can be read at https://bit.ly/38vKeGG
To learn more about the institute’s rankings and national distinction visit https://bit.ly/3ywB9YN
— This item was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
