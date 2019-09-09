For the 21st consecutive year, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has been ranked at the top of U.S. engineering colleges focused on bachelor’s- and master’s-level education.
The ranking was released today in U.S. News & World Report’s 2020 Best Colleges Guide.
The publication asked U.S. college engineering deans and senior faculty to rate programs at accredited undergraduate engineering programs on a scale of 1 (marginal) to 5 (distinguished). Rose-Hulman was the only institution to earn a 4.6 score out of 5 this year after being tied for first atop the rankings the past two years.
The institute also earned top survey marks in five academic department categories: chemical engineering, civil engineering, computer engineering, electrical engineering and mechanical engineering. The school’s biomedical engineering program was ranked No. 2.
Rose-Hulman President Rob Coons acknowledged that the U.S. News ranking, saying it and other recent distinctions show the institute continues as a recognized leader in undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education.
“We deeply appreciate this annual affirmation by our peers that we’re a guiding force in STEM education, and an institution that provides a worthy return on investment,” Coons said in a news release. “This ranking continues to be a testament to the excellence of our faculty, staff and students, the success of our loyal and proud alumni, and quality leadership provided by our board of trustees and administration.”
For more on Rose-Hulman’s rankings and distinctions, visit www.rose-hulman.edu/about-us/rankings-and-distinction.html
