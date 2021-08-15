A new school year has brought new video tutoring services to help middle school and high school students better understand their math and science homework through Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology’s free AskRose Homework Help program.
Rose-Hulman tutors are available from 7 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday for tutoring sessions to help students in grades 6 through 12 by video, telephone call, email, or chat.
Tutors can be accessed via the AskRose website, AskRose.org, or calling by 877-ASK-ROSE, 877-275-7673.
The new video services provide a new dimension to the AskRose Homework Help tutoring experience, said Lindsay Hull, the program’s associate director and a former high school math teacher.
“Video creates a more fulfilling personable experience by capturing those special ‘Aha’ moments when the students understand the math or science problem that had previously puzzled them,” Hull said.
“The tutors also can readily see the problem and observe precisely where the student is having issues. Then they can better work together on the proper solutions so that the student feels confident in tackling a similar problem the next day in school.”
Hull noted that AskRose Homework Help services are even more valuable this school year as children return to the classrooms after the summer break and, in some cases, several months of online learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The AskRose.org website also offers more than 500 resources available through videos and downloadable reference materials.
A total of 120 Rose-Hulman students serve as tutors during each school year after being specially selected after being recommended by faculty for their technical knowledge and ability to communicate with students of all skill and comprehension levels.
About 30 tutors are available each night and they have access to textbooks and many other resources to lend valuable assistance. The AskRose Homework Help program is certified by the National Tutoring Association.
Student privacy is always protected, and students are never asked for their last name or telephone number.
All AskRose Homework Help services are available at no cost to students and parents through Lilly Endowment Inc. support and financial assistance from Rose-Hulman. Expansion of AskRose’s online technology services is being supported through a $1.46 million grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. awarded to Rose-Hulman earlier this year.
AskRose Homework Help has conducted more than 750,000 tutoring sessions since starting in 1991.
This article was provided to the Tribune-Star by Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
