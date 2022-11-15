A rezoning of 40 acres in Linton Township for an animal research laboratory has been tabled again, with Vigo County Commissioners now slated to make a decision at its Dec. 6 meeting.
Lindy and Marilyn Miller seek to rezone the property located about 3,000 feet south of the intersection of Hook Drive/Pimento Circle on the west side of U.S. 41 in Linton Township.
The Millers own LFM Quality Laboratories Inc., currently operating at 2458 Chamberlain St.
Commissioners in October paused on taking action amid opposition from nearby residents. Prior to public discussion on Tuesday, attorney Richard J. Shagley II, representing the company, requested commissioners table the rezoning until next month.
During discussion, nearby residents and others voiced opposition to the measure, with some concerned rezoned land could be sold for other purposes.
Vicki Scheid, who with her husband, Dan, owns Scheid Diesel Service Co. Inc., live next to the proposed rezoned property. Scheid questioned if the entire 40 acres had to be rezoned or if a smaller section of land could be used.
As a compromise, Commissioner Brendan Kearns asked Lindy Miller if he would be willing to subdivide and seek a rezoning of a smaller portion of property. Miller said he would need at least 15 to 20 acres to allow access to a new laboratory.
Miller said he would put the facility on the north side of the property, something some neighbors agreed is the best location.
Samantha Chapman, the Indiana state director for the Humane Society of the United States, urged commissioners to vote against a rezoning, saying "there are concerns that this move could result in expansion of animal testing activities in the state," whether by LFM Quality Laboratories Inc. or a future entity that could purchase the laboratory.
Chapman said the company's annual report to the U.S. Department of Agriculture indicates 122 dogs and 88 cats were used in the laboratory in 2021. The company in February, Chapman said, was cited by the USDA for failing one of five protocols reviewed during a routine inspection.
"Seventy-four percent of Americans oppose the use of dogs for testing of products," she said.
Instead of animal testing, Chapman said the development of innovative alternatives, such as 3D printing, organ-on-a-chip technology and computer modeling can be a way to replace animal testing in the future.
Carl Conwell, who lives near the property, voiced concern that the laboratory could use pathogens for testing, something that could be released into the environment in the event of accident.
Miller said the new laboratory will not conduct such tests on infectious disease, as it has let its USDA permit for such work expire.
Instead, the new laboratory, which will only use dogs and cats, will take blood samples for various research, such as cancer therapy for animals, and those blood samples are submitted for bioanalysis "to see how long the monoclonal antibody lasts in the animal, so they can determine the length of therapy. And to see exactly what the reaction is by the animal."
Vigo County resident Nancy Hoopingarner said she opposed the "moral aspect or ethical aspect" of an animal laboratory. "There are alternatives to animals being tested on," she said.
