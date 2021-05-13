Take a look at any portrait of famed composer Ludwig van Beethoven — all stoic and stern, a set to his jaw and an intensity to his gaze (or is it a glare?) — and comedy may be the last thing to come to mind.
Then take in the timeless music for which he’s revered some two centuries later, and you’ll come to the conclusion that he’s a master as a composer, if not a comedian.
But the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra, under the guidance of artistic director and conductor David Bowden, drew out the masterfully playful, underlying mischief of Beethoven’s music during their 2020-21 season finale on May 1. It was the THSO’s return to their home concert hall, Tilson Auditorium, in more than 18 months.
Along with most organizations worldwide, the pandemic prompted the THSO to get creative in how it connected with its audience during the long months of social distancing. The 2020-21 season kicked off late last summer with a pair of outdoor performances at Fairbanks Park’s riverside amphitheater, featured a couple of socially spaced live concerts inside Maryland Community Church in the fall, and went with pre-recorded virtual concerts — including a pre-recorded Christmas program projected at the Moonlight Drive-In — in the winter and early spring.
Bowden and THSO Executive Director Sammy Johnson-Helms expressed their gratitude for the orchestra’s Tilson Hall homecoming for a live performance. The scattered crowd cheered its agreement. Capacity for the concert was safely limited to less than a quarter capacity of the 1,450-seat house.
Serving as a playful introduction to the concert’s theme was Rossini’s classic “Barber of Seville” overture, executed delightfully, deftly capturing the piece’s dextrous interplay between soothing delicacy and frenzied bombast.
The concert’s theme played with Beethoven’s bold penchant for the unexpected and the unorthodox, featuring the musical innovator’s breakout first symphony, an early indicator of the surprising and adventurous nature of his eventual canon of work.
While rarely done today, per common practice for many symphonic concerts of the 1700s and early 1800s, Bowden opted to separate the four movements of the featured work with interludes of various works from other composers. The three intervening pieces featured a trio of THSO soloists.
For the first of the symphony’s interludes, Johnson-Helms, who also serves as the orchestra’s principal clarinet, introduced the rare and unique basset horn for a wonderful performance of the Adagio movement of “Clarinet Concerto in A Major,” Mozart’s last major instrumental composition.
A scarce find among orchestras both today as well as in Mozart’s day, the basset horn is a larger, longer member of the clarinet family with a lower register. The rare woodwind’s range was on full display, with upper and lower registers seeming to come from two different instruments before a beautiful cadenza by Johnson-Helms traversed the scale to delightful effect.
Principal Oboist Rebecca McGuire was the featured soloist for the second interlude, showcasing Ennio Morricone’s poignant “Gabriel’s Oboe” from the film “The Mission.” Variously soaring and intricate, the beautiful, almost mournful piece resonated with rich clarity.
The third and final interlude showcased concertmaster Daniel Aizenshtadt in his final performance with the THSO — “Beethoven’s Romance No. 2 in F Major.” The Israeli-born Aizenshtadt, who has been pursuing an Artist Diploma degree at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, has shone brightly during his tenure with the THSO.
Again, Beethoven’s First Symphony was the centerpiece for the evening, joyfully shedding light on the German-born genius’ gleefully innovative gift for delivering the unexpected. At the time of its premiere, it served as a 29-year-old Beethoven’s coming out party to a discerning Viennese audience, and ultimately, the world. Both shocking and delighting in its originality, his audacious first symphony established him from the start as a musical force.
Like all great artists, Beethoven developed an intimate understanding of the fundamentals of his craft, mastered those fundamentals, then moved beyond to bend convention and forge new ground to establish his own place in the pantheon.
Bowden took great pains to explain the nature of Beethoven’s creativity within the work, occasionally having the orchestra demonstrate a musical cue or a chord before commencing a movement.
The third movement, while labeled as a traditional minuet, because of its frenetic pace is technically a scherzo — “a joke,” Bowden said.
As a comedian, Beethoven isn’t in the same league as, say, Spike Jones, Victor Borge or Weird Al Yankovich. But as a composer, Beethoven stands in a league of his own.
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to return for its 96th season Sept. 25.
