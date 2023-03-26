Particularly when it comes to the Romantic era of the arts, literature and music, it’s easy to consider yesteryear through nostalgia’s amber glass and evoke a kinder, gentler era of serene and genteel civility. Skimming a contemporary assessment of Brahms’ second serenade will quickly put that sentiment to rest.
Following the work’s debut performance in Johannes Brahms’ hometown of Hamburg, Germany, in February of 1860, an anonymous concert-goer penned the following private critique of the work: “Brahms’ Serenade is a monstrosity, a caricature, a freak, which should never have been published, much less performed here … It is inexcusable that such filth should have been offered to a public thirsting for good music. That was an hour of such fiendish torture that can never be forgotten … May we be spared grimaces of this kind in the future. We will all unite and bidding farewell to Herr Brahms … do not tax the patients of your audience too severely, and do not impose on them a taste for that which can only be the greatest torture to people with sound ears.”
Genteel civility indeed.
For whatever work of musical malpractice the piece was deemed at the time (at least according to this singularly scathing critique), Brahms’ Serenade No. 2 in A Major, Opus 16 seems to have aged quite nicely in the century-and-a-half since. Per the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra’s sprightly performance on March 19 in Rose-Hulman’s Hatfield Hall, the work has beautifully stood the test of time.
The cozy confines of Hatfield Hall proved the perfect acoustical conduit for the performance of “Moonlight Serenades.” The THSO ensemble ranged from 11 members for the opening work — Dvorak’s Serenade for Winds in D Minor, Opus 44 — to a lucky 13 for the majority of Brahms’ second serenade, with the addition of a single piccolo bringing the number to 14 for the lively rondo finale.
For Dvorak’s opener, the woodwinds were all paired, with two oboes, two clarinets and two bassoons, while a trio of horns brought their typical bravado, and a tandem of strings — one cello and one bass — added rich, sonorous texture to the lower ends of the register. The instrumentation balanced nicely within the intimate concert hall setting.
From the opening march to the fun and furious finale of Dvorak’s serenade, the melodies and harmony nimbly weaved and interweaved with warmth and clarity.
During the brief interlude between the two featured serenades (a much needed breather for the musicians following Dvorak’s fun and furious race to the finish!), conductor David Bowden noted the musicians needed to keep a watchful eye and ear out on each other as much as on his baton to keep apace and on cue.
As for the aforementioned “monstrosity”? Brahms’ serenade proved monstrously entertaining.
Perhaps it was the works’ intricate, delightfully irregular rhythms that contemporary critic found off-putting. Perhaps it was the roving harmonies that wandered a bit beyond the typical ranges of the standard serenade. Or maybe that debut performance just happened to fall at the end of a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day for a beleaguered concert-goer. Whatever the case, the THSO’s performance of the work on a mild Sunday afternoon on the eve of spring could hardly be called a fiendish torture. In fact, it was a fun-filled delight.
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra returns to Tilson Hall on April 1 with “Musical Treasures,” featuring THSO principal tuba player Glen Dimick. Tickets can be purchased in advance online at thso.org, or at the door at the Tilson Hall ticket window.
