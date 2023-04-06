It was my good fortune to be in Indiana State University’s Tilson Auditorium on April 1 where I watched the Terre Haute Symphony conducted by David Bowden hit a symphonic ball out of the park.
The evening was a spectacular showcase of THSO’s artisans. The music was presented with Bowden’s unique contemporary flair. I still can’t decide which was most impressive, Bowden’s engaging staging of the performance, the performances of individual THSO members highlighted throughout the evening, or the music of the entire ensemble.
If you weren’t there you missed a musical performance that I rank among the best performed in Terre Haute and as good as found anywhere. The THSO was at the top of their game, and while I’m an avid NCAA basketball fan, I’m sure I had the best of the offerings that evening.
Beginning with my favorite George Enescu work, Romanian Rhapsody No. 1, I was prepared to sit back and enjoy the massive array of instruments in the orchestral ensemble. The Rhapsody depicts the quiet arrival of travelling musicians at a rural, early 1900s hamlet in Romania that becomes a full-fledged musical carnival celebration embraced by the townsfolk. As the music evolved, I easily imagined the party preparations in the town square, libations flowing, gay party goers dancing in the streets, blouses and skirts billowing as they dipped and twirled in joyful dance. Then the orchestra signaled an abrupt end to the party, and I could imagine the musicians moving on, leaving a joyfully exhausted town behind.
Next was Bedrich Smetana’s haunting The Moldau. The work tells a story of water ordinating in two insignificant, trickling forest springs represented musically by the flute and clarinet — elegantly played by the THSO’s principals Angela Reynolds and Samantha Johnson-Helms — and growing into the majestic river Moldau as it flows through Smetana’s homeland (today’s Czech Republic). As the entire orchestra depicts the ebb and turbulent river flow, from insignificant beginnings to its majestic end, it takes side passages musically representing hunting parties, water sprites at night, and town dances along its banks.
In a typical sidestep from classical genre to American folk, the THSO performed Shenandoah, a sea-shanty, and treasured American classic. The piece was orchestrated by composer-in-residence Daniel Powers to highlight Liza Saracina on the English horn and John Sevy on the marimba. Pairing the marimba and English horn, provided an unusual pleasing quality to Shenandoah.
Next came THSO’s principal tubist Glen Dimick with an outstanding performance of Brian Stadler’s 2017 composition Journey for the Tuba and Orchestra. Dimick’s performance was exceptional. We’ve probably never heard such a range of melodious sounds emanating from a tuba. Dimick is a former professor at ISU and the University of Indianapolis where he taught tuba.
In Venice, in the mid- to late-1400s, Giovanni Gabrieli composed Canzon duodecimi toni which featured the brass section on both sides at the front of the auditorium as Bowden strode down Tilson’s center aisle, stood in the midst of the audience and conducted THSO’s expanded brass section. The enhanced stereophonic performance of the brass groups was remarkable but just another example of the unexpected that we’ve come to expect from Bowden and his THSO cohort.
Gabriel Fauré’s Sicilienne was performed with Angela Reynolds as soloist and with two harps on stage, a rare treat, and a lovely interlude. Felix Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides (1830), a musical depiction of Mendelssohn’s trip to the wild islands off Scotland’s eastern cost, was next up. The orchestra gave us an excellent musical rendition of Mendelssohn’s trip replete with fast, vigorous passages depicting stormy waters interspersed with peaceful calm-water passages.
The symphony continued with Knightsbridge March (1933), the final movement of Eric Coates’ London Suite. Then, we were treated to the ever-popular overture to The Silken Ladder (La Scala di Seta) by Rossini which featured principal oboist Rebecca McGuire’s virtuosity and superb artistry.
The final, very demanding offering, was Hector Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique (1830). Berlioz took hallucinogenic drugs and Symphonie Fantastique is a quasi-autobiographical rendition of his own drug induced experiences. The orchestra played movements named A Ball, March to the Scaffold, and the Witches’ Sabbath.
For those who, like me, enjoy symphony with majestic fortissimo passages that build to dramatic, dark-conclusions — like that at the scaffold — nothing could make a better end to an evening at the symphony than Bowden conducting the THSO in Symphonie Fantastique.
