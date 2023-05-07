When is the last time you saw a classical concert audience deliver a standing ovation after just the first movement of a work?
Probably the answer is “zero” – unless you were fortunate enough to be in Tilson Auditorium on April 29 for the season finale of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra.
Violin soloist Elina Rubio, her fellow musicians, maestro David Bowden and Johannes Brahms were the catalysts.
After a blisteringly beautiful cadenza – one aficionado called it a “technical tornado” – Rubio and the orchestra finished the first movement of Brahms’s Violin Concerto in D major, and a near-capacity Tilson audience responded with the ultra-rare display.
How ultra-rare? In nearly four decades of conducting – including 26 seasons with Terre Haute – Bowden said he has never experienced such a phenomenon.
“It was mesmerizing. Elina was always in the music, embedded in the sound. You could see every note on her face, ” Bowden said.
“And the orchestra – the electricity among them. They were all playing as one. There was joy onstage. It was transcendent, truly one of the best concerts I’ve conducted in my career.”
Bowden was referring not only to the Brahms. The evening also featured a gorgeous opening work by the Black British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, and what one concert attendee accurately termed a “shattering” performance of Tchaikovsky’s 4th Symphony.
A native of Spain, Rubio represents the kind of talent Bowden manages to attract in his role as THSO artistic director. Since her first Terre Haute solo in Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade” in 2021, it’s been obvious this woman is destined for great things.
To Bowden’s delight, Rubio’s ascendency will continue to include Terre Haute: she returns in the autumn for her third season as concertmaster.
It is amusing to contrast the reception of the entire Brahms concerto in Tilson – a second standing O followed the work’s end – with critical opinion after the 1879 premier. As the THSO’s Dan Powers reminded in his excellent program notes, the concerto was considered too long and its “complexity baffling.” One especially snarky critic wrote that it should be called a “concerto against violin,” as opposed to “for.”
Tell that to Itzhak Perlman, Jascha Heifetz, Anne-Sophie Mutter, Midori – and Elina Rubio.
For an encore, Rubio offered a poignant 180 to the fiery, spirited Brahms. Confiding to the audience that she has not been able to visit Spain for four years, she dedicated a childhood lullaby, Manuel De Falla’s “Nana,” to her grandfather, who died during her absence.
Had the concert ended there, no one would have felt deprived. But Bowden elected to finish the season with another musical feast, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor.
The work opens with a volley of horns that the Russian composer described as “Fate, the fatal power which hinders one in the pursuit of happiness from gaining the goal.” Bowden and the THSO horns’ interpretation was a cri de coeur, perhaps fitting for a 19th-century genius whose many life struggles included that of his sexual identity.
Melancholy, longing and depression permeate the rest of the first movement. Tchaikovsky’s own words best describe the other three, and it was as if Bowden and every member of the orchestra had established a direct, intimate channel to the composer.
In the second, Tchaikovsky asks the orchestra for “…sadness… How sad it is that so much has already been and gone…” Then comes a dizzying change of pace in the third movement, as though “one has taken wine and is slightly intoxicated … nothing to do with reality.” In the pizzicato section, the THSO strings produced a dazzling stereo swirl from one side of the stage to the other.
The final movement, which Bowden chose to conduct in accelerated tempo, is a multi-hued resignation to the bittersweet paradox that is life. Inescapable Fate returns but is somehow leavened by Tchaikovsky’s conclusion: “There still is happiness, simple, naïve happiness. Rejoice in the happiness of others – and you can still live.”
Rejoice, too, in the fact that Bowden, Rubio and the splendid musicians of the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will be back for the 2023-’24 season in only five months.
