Review: Multi-genre mastery on display as THSO kicks off 2022-23 season

While the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra has always been generous about sharing its stage with top-tier guest artists, it somehow manages to keep pace musically with that world-class talent, showcasing its own depth and dexterity in the process. That depth was on full display Saturday as the THSO welcomed the multi-talented Tony DeSare to the Tilson Hall stage for opening night of its 96th season.
DeSare’s visit marked a return to Terre Haute following a unique outdoor performance at Fairbanks Park’s riverside amphitheater to open the 2020-2021 THSO season in October, 2020. Then, Covid-related precautions forced the open-air concert with masked musicians, a limited orchestral ensemble and social distancing, while still allowing for an enchanting live musical performance and a memorable experience along the Wabash riverfront.
On Saturday, backed by the full, 72-member orchestra, under the direction of THSO artistic director and conductor David Bowden, DeSare’s encore performance brought his vast musical repertoire to the Tilson Hall audience for “I Love a Piano.”
Swing. Pop. Tango. Boogie woogie. Ragtime. Old school rockabilly. It didn’t matter. The THSO was able to hang with DeSare and his talented backing trio, genre for blessed genre. While DeSare’s smooth baritone and effortless piano performance took center stage, the THSO aptly supported him in whatever style he perused.
DeSare, Bowden and company kicked off the concert with a wonderfully fun medley that combined iconic melodies from Bach, Mozart, and Beethoven, with Scott Joplin’s “The Entertainer” and even the “Celebrated Chop Waltz”, the popular piano tune more widely known as Chopsticks.
From there, they launched into a wide-ranging romp, flexing their musical muscle and versatility on orchestral arrangements of songs as diverse as Nat King Cole’s smooth “Just In Time,” Journey’s soulful “Faithfully,” the easy rolling gait of Cole Porter’s “Don’t Fence Me In” and a medley of Elton John hits, from “Your Song” and “Rocket Man” to “Candle in the Wind” and “I’m Still Standing.”
DeSare even sprinkled a handful of his own original works throughout the evening’s playlist. Through it all, the THSO beautifully accentuated his masterful piano work and satiny vocals.
DeSare’s traveling backup musicians were given their chance to shine, with guitarist Edward Decker making the most of his solo moment on the seven-string guitar, followed by bassist Dylan Shamat and drummer Michael Klopp.
Following intermission, DeSare returned to the stage sans jacket, retaining his bow tie but with tux shirt sleeves rolled to the elbows, indicating his intention to get down to business in earnest.
For an arrangement of Ray Charles’ “What I’d Say” and “Hallelujah I Love Her,” DeSare extended an invitation for some audience participation, to which the crowd happily obliged. At one point, the audience was so into the moment with an extended clap-along, guitarist Decker had to pop up from his spot near the foot of Bowden’s conductor’s podium to cue enthusiastic audience members they could stop clapping. A light rippling of laughter ensued just before DeSare transitioned to a slower movement in the piece.
The main program concluded with a superb performance of Gershwin’s groundbreaking classic “Rhapsody in Blue,” a hallmark piece that DeSare credited, along with Joplin’s “The Entertainer,” with sparking his interest in the piano at the age of 10. From principal clarinet Samantha Johnson-Helms’ notable solo of the work’s introductory trill and slide, through DeSare’s fluid runs up and down the keyboard to the punchy, swaggering bombast of the entire orchestra, the performance captured the essence, range and innovation of the evening, bringing the audience to its feet in rousing applause.
The audience response called for not one, not two, but three encore performances, the first being (and it should come to no surprise) an arrangement of Billy Joel’s reflective “The Piano Man,” followed by (only slightly more unexpectedly, given the wide-ranging tone of the evening) Jerry Lee Lewis’ keyboard crushing “Great Balls of Fire.” Finally, the New York-born DeSare wrapped up with Joel’s wistful “New York State of Mind.”
The program set a high bar for the THSO’s 96th season. Up next for the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra is the Sip & Savor fundraiser at Hulman Center’s Glass Pavilion on Oct. 9. And for the next concert, the THSO welcomes pianist Timothy Stephenson to Tilson Hall for “Dance Around the World” on Nov. 5. Tickets are available at thso.org, and at the Hulman Center ticket office.
