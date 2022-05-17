A daylong retreat with a special speaker will take place Saturday at St. George Social Center.
Sponsored by St. George Orthodox Church at the St. George Ladies' Society, the even will begin at 9 a.m. with prayers followed by a light breakfast. The retreat will take place from 10 a.m. to noon with lunch to follow. The second half of the retreat will continue at 1:30 p.m., concluding with vespers at 5 p.m.
Guest speaker is Mother Gabriella from the Abbess Holy Dormition Monastery. The Monastery's original home was in Terre Haute until it moved north to Michigan in 1988. The topic will be how to acquire virtue and embracing a life of virtue. A Q&A will follow.
The retreat is free and open to the public. RSVP by calling 812-232-5244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.