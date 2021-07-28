reTHink seeks to raise $5,000 for grant match

A Ryves Neighborhood community garden is partnering with state leaders to raise $5,000 for the Community Rocks Vegetable Garden project.
On Wednesday, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority announced a partnership with reTHink to form a community garden to serve the Terre Haute community.
ReTHink, Inc. is a non-profit that works to reduce the amount of waste sent to landfills through zero-waste shopping, community gardens, and plastic up-cycling. ReTHink is working in the Ryves neighborhood to establish gardens that grow fresh produce for the community. They currently have six community gardens.
“This project is a great example of a community leader seeing a need and finding a solution,” Crouch said. “CreatINg Places is a great program through IHCDA for Hoosiers to come together for a cause that benefits the community.”
If the project “Community Rocks Vegetable Garden” reaches its goal of raising $5,000 by Aug. 30, Terre Haute residents will have increased access to locally grown foods. If successful, the project led by reTHink, Inc. will receive a matching grant as part of the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority's (IHCDA) CreatINg Places program.
“Funds from this campaign will be used to help in creating a vibrant Ryves Neighborhood by painting 15 big boulders with happy vegetable cartoons, emojis, seating and park benches, high raised beds for accessibility, and a mural,” said Shikha Bhattacharyya, executive director for reTHink, Inc.
Eligible projects must have a minimum total development cost of $10,000, where the recipient will receive $5,000 in IHCDA matching funds should it successfully raise $5,000 through Patronicity. IHCDA will provide matching grant funds up to $50,000 per project.
