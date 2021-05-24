The Environmental organization reTHink Inc. is inviting youth in grades 2-8 to a six-week summer camp in which children will gain interactive experience and learn where their food comes from while also learning skills for professional development.
Activities in this camp, called Youth Conservation and Food Education Program, include gardening, cooking, simple mathematics, writing, reflection and speaking.
Upon completion, each student will receive a certificate and a $100 gift card to shop at reTHink store. Only 10 spaces are available and priority is given to the residents of the Ryves Neighborhood.
reTHink will also be offering a program for motivated high schoolers. Internships for five students for hands-on learning, resume building and time spent doing meaningful community service work are up for grabs. Based on the student's interests, they will be working on painting, store management, accounting or gardening.
Also, adult volunteers and board members are sought.
Those interested in environmental sustainability or the revitalization of the Ryves Neighborhood through gardening and artwork can submit questions or request an application form at bethechange@wabashrethinks.com.
