Retention stipends likely ahead for VCSC employees

Vigo County School Corp. employees will receive staff retention stipends thanks to federal stimulus money if the School Board gives approval tonight.
All employees groups will receive the same stipend amount they received in the fall, said Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications.
For teachers, that will mean $1,100, which they will receive by May 31. In addition, teachers involved with spring after-school remediation and summer school learning loss instruction will be paid $50 per hour.
Administrators will receive $1,000, as will custodial/maintenance workers; managerial/technical employees; administrative clerical; school secretaries; behavior interventionists/nurses; social workers/daycare supervisor; and ROTC/ outreach workers.
Bus drivers, as well as education assistants who work four to six hours per day, will receive $500; education assistants working less than four hours per day will receive $250; health assistants will receive $750; school protection officers who work eight hours per day will receive $400, while part-time SPO’s would receive $200.
In food service, cafeteria managers will receive $750; food service employees working four hours or more per day, $500; and food service employees less than four hours per day, $250.
“One of the uses of the federal funds is to focus on retaining staff members,” Riley said. “I think it’s been a really difficult year for our staff, especially our teachers, who will receive the largest stipend.”
This past year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, “has been more work for everybody to make sure we’re keeping everybody safe and educating students. We’re pleased to be able to do this with some of the federal money we’ve received,” he said. The sources of funds is the second round of federal stimulus funding, or ESSER II.
According to a board resolution, Horace Mann, a benefits company that services the education industry, recently issued a report in which it documented that 27% of teachers are now considering leaving the teaching profession because of COVID-19.
It pointed out that teacher workload this past year has “significantly increased,” as schools operated with a combination of live instruction, virtual instruction and/or hybrid instruction.
A separate resolution pointed out that “working conditions and workload of all other school employees has also been adversely impacted” by the pandemic.
In other matters:
• The board also will consider a one-year policy change that will enable high school students to repeat up to two required courses in which the student has earned an A-minus or less; students would have to petition through a guidance counselor. The higher grade would be placed on the permanent transcript.
The one year opportunity is in response to COVID and its impact on academics. The change is for the 2021-22 school year only, and students also will have an opportunity to re-take classes this summer.
Normally, the policy applies to course grades of C-minus or less.
• The board will be asked to award a bid for Chromebooks that will be used by students in kindergarten.
• The board will have a “thought exchange” demonstration. Riley described it as a digital tool “that allows us to reach people on their phone or on the web.” Initially, it will be used to extend the first round of community meetings related to high school facilities, but it will be used for other purposes in the future.
Riley described it as a deeper, but less transactional version of a survey.
The tool will be used to ask open-ended questions, and people can offer anonymous responses. They also can rate everybody else’s response, he said. “It gives us a lot of data on what people will want” in terms of high school facilities.
In the future, the district may use it with staff and the school community “for anything we want feedback on.”
Many districts use it, he said.
For the school community, the district will use School Messenger, and for the community at large, it will use social media. School Messenger is the notification system the VCSC uses to notify students, families, and staff of important school-related messages.
• The board also will hear a presentation on a co-design proposal involving Meadows Elementary and Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club. The club will conduct its summer camp at Meadows this summer, Riley said. Next year, it will have an indepth after-school program there that will include remediation services, homework help and STEM activities.
Also being discussed is a music program during the school day at Meadows for everyday music lessons.
• The board also will receive a COVID-19 update, an enrollment update and it will be asked to consider bids for the Otter Creek Middle School project.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.