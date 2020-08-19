Community volunteers have been working to re-imagine the “We Live” back-to-school event.
For the past five years, Hamilton Center Inc. has worked with a number of community partners to host this beloved event in late July, scheduledj ust before schools starts back-up.
This year, due to COVID-19, the organization has been forced to develop a new look to the event that promotes social distancing, safety for all, and still serves children and families. Traditionally the event has taken place at Herz-Rose Park and targeted the under-served population in the surrounding area.
This year, Hamilton Center, in partnership with First Farmers Bank and Trust and Children’s Bureau Inc.'s Terre Haute Office, will deliver over $6,000 in school supplies to Deming and Benjamin Franklin elementary schools. The schools will then distribute those school supplies to their students. In total over 700 children and their families will be served by the event, and each school will receive nearly $500 in donated supplies as additional support.
“Even though we could not host the ‘We Live’ event in person this year, we wanted to do something to let these kids know that we care about them, we support them, and we want them to have a great start to their school year,” said Melvin L. Burks, CEO of Hamilton Center. “We are thankful for the support of First Farmers Bank and the Children’s Bureau, and we look forward to working with our partners to bring the ‘We Live’ event back to Rose Park next year.”
Hamilton Center Inc. is a regional behavioral health system in Central and West Central Indiana with corporate offices located in Terre Haute. For information on Hamilton Center Services call 800-742-0787.
