The Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society, Inc., which operates the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, recently announced it has begun restoration work on its historic interlocking tower and namesake – Haley Tower.
Haley Tower guarded the crossing of the north-south C&EI and the east-west New York Central mainlines 50 feet from its present location at the museum. Damage made by the railroad in the early 1980’s was harsh on its brick infrastructure. Over time, major brick restoration was required to ensure Haley was safe for guests to continue to tour.
In December 2022, the society launched a fundraiser to raise $25,000 to complete the project. The museum is 100% volunteer staffed and operations are sourced primarily through membership fees and admission sales. Donations for Haley’s restoration came through social media campaigns, private donors and local businesses.
“Through the generosity of our community, we were able to raise the funds needed by March. We cannot thank our donors enough for their support and look forward to seeing Haley stand strong once again,” said Bill Foster, president of the Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society in a press release.
The museum is also home to other historic railroad structures, including an additional interlocking tower and several rolling stock.
Construction began Tuesday. The Wabash Valley Railroad Museum will remain open for its normal operating days and times: Saturdays and Sundays from June through October. Gates are open from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is $7 for guests ages 5 and older. The Wabash Valley Railroad Museum is located at 1316 Plum Street, Terre Haute.
Youth sought
The Haley Tower Historical & Technical Society, Inc., is also accepting applications for its first cohort of Youth Advisory Council.
This leadership opportunity aims to incorporate youth voices into the development of the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum and its programs.
Eligibility requirements include being enrolled in grades 9-12 for the 2023-24 year, being a member of the society and attending in-person meetings. Meetings will be once monthly from June to October. They will have guest speakers, group activities and more.
Applications are due by May 12. For more information or to submit an application, visit wvrrm.org or contact Mari Jackson at jackson.mari18@gmail.com.
