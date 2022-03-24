New restaurants and a bar are on the horizon for Abel Fernandez.
Three new ventures are targeted to open in September, including relocating a restaurant, opening a new one in West Terre Haute and converting an existing business into a bar. Two other ventures are slated for April.
In April, Fernandez, owner of Los Tres Caminos in Ellis Plaza at 5147 S. U.S. 41, will open a new restaurant called Los Tres Tacos in the former Jimmy Johns space in the Towne South Plaza, next to Buffalo Wild Wings.
“We hope to have that open in three weeks,” Fernandez said. “It will have authentic tacos, more like street tacos mainly, like Chicago or California style,” he said.
“Since we own Los Tres Caminos, we wanted to combine those names, so Los Tres Tacos,” he said.
Fernandez is also majority owner of Taco Tequilia’s Mexican Grill and Cantina in Terre Haute. Next month he intends to open a Taco Tequila’s Bar and Grill in the Sullivan County town of Shelburn.
The restaurant will be located in the town’s historic interurban depot at 9 W. Mill St. It will replace the “Circa 1906” restaurant, which has closed.
“That is a historical building and is an old train station. The town put a lot of money into it so we are going to make it look even better,” Fernandez said. “We hopefully can open this in three weeks.”
The town of Shelburn spent about $525,000 restoring the interurban depot, built about 1911 and enlarged between 1916 and 1920.
In September, Fernandez plans to relocate Taco Tequila’s Mexican Grill and Cantina from its current location at 423 Wabash Ave. into a former Sherwin Williams paint store at 18 S. Third Street, across from the Vigo County Courthouse.
Fernandez purchased the former Sherwin Williams building in September, 2021 for $650,000, Vigo County records show. The property has 60 parking spaces and the availability to rent more spaces if needed on weekends from a nearby bank. The current Wabash Avenue location is limited on parking sites, he said.
“Another problem is winter is too cold to wait and summer is too hot to wait and we don’t have a waiting area,” Fernandez said. “That is why we are relocating and hope to open that in September,” Fernandez said. “We are adding a patio on the Wabash Avenue side which will hold 50 to 60 people facing Fifth Third Bank.”
The existing restaurant is to be converted into a bar.
“We are going to leave that open and we are going to make it an actual bar and will probably name it Loco’s Tequila Bar,” Fernandez said. “People know the word ‘loco’ means crazy and what do you do when you drink too much? You get crazy. That is why we are choosing those cool names.”
Also in September is a new Taco Tequila slated for West Terre Haute.
Fernandez will lease space from Grant Ellis, a 2009 graduate of West Vigo High School.
Ellis in July 2021 purchased a building at 212 W. National Ave. in West Terre Haute. Ellis, under GT Property Maintenance Inc., bought the property for $155,000, county records show.
The building previously housed the Excalibur Catering & Banquet Hall, which opened in 1997. The building also once housed a funeral home.
“I have lived here my whole life and there is not much over here, so my goal is to bring in business,” Ellis said. “We hope to have an ice cream shop here too, eventually.” Additionally, Ellis intends to add five apartments inside the building.
“I bought this with the intent to bring in business. So now we have a new coffee shop in town now and will have a new Mexican restaurant coming in,” Ellis said.
Ellis said it is his first commercial property he has purchased and still has a lot of renovation work left.
Fernandez agreed.
“It was an old building, so we are remodeling every single spot of that to make it look nice and something cool for that area,” Fernandez said of the West Terre Haute location.
Fernandez said restaurant options in West Terre Haute are limited, adding he has been thinking about locating in West Terre Haute for more than a year. He had attempted to purchase a former liquor store, but could not come to terms. Then he was approached by Ellis to lease.
“When Grant offered me that opportunity, I said why not. It is a great, positive try and from what I hear people living in West Terre Haute do not want to cross the [Wabash River] bridge, so if they don’t want to cross the bridge we are going to do it for them,” Fernandez said with a chuckle.
Reporter Howard Greninger can be reached 812-231-4204 or howard.greninger@tribstar.com. Follow on Twitter@TribStarHoward.
