Restaurants prepare to reopen dining rooms

As part of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s five-step return to normalcy, dining rooms in Wabash Valley restaurants can begin reopening Monday, and many restaurateurs are taking steps now to protect their employees and diners alike.

Closed to sit-down dining since the state was ordered to stay home in March due to the spread of COVID-19, eateries are eager to again welcome diners, albeit with some changes.

Using the governor’s “Roadmap to Reopen,” as a guide, the Vigo County Health Department issued suggested guidelines that expound on and clarify the governor’s order.

Roni Elder, media coordinator for the health department, said the department issued the guidance to make it easier for restaurants to understand what is asked of them to keep diners safe.

“We went through the governor’s orders, took his guidelines and tried to work through anything we thought needed to be more strict or clarified,” Elder said.

Restaurants will be allowed to seat 50 percent of its previous capacity, but Elder said now is not the time to go out and catch up with friends and distant family.

“Just because restaurants are again allowed to have some dine in, this isn’t the time to meet up with friends you haven’t seen in two months or with grandma and grandpa,” Elder said.

“This should just be for those that want to go out with their immediate family.”

Management at MCL Restaurant & Bakery in the The Meadows Shopping Center spent much of Tuesday rearranging its dining room to space tables at least six feet apart and to remove 50 percent of its seating.

MCL General Manager Jason Golden said the restaurant will, along with sanitizing tables and chairs after each use, offer single-use condiments and plasticware.

Jason Trainor, owner of Big Willy’s Townhouse in Terre Haute and Big Willy’s Lakehouse in Staunton, said he and his staff are doing everything they can to keep themselves and customers safe.

To go along with buying a no-touch thermometer to test people as they arrive and shutting off every other table to allow for social distancing, Trainor said his restaurants are doubling down on sanitary measures.

“We are cleaning our bathrooms once or twice an hour. We will have hand sanitizer available for everyone,” Trainor said. “Every one of our employees will wear masks and disposable gloves.

“We just want people to know we’re doing everything we can to protect our customers and our employees.”

Trainor said it will be exciting to see customers come back after more than a month.

“We are hesitantly excited,” Trainor said. “Of course we all want to go back to normal, but we also know the issues and problems that could cause if done too fast.

“Let’s be honest, it [COVID-19] isn’t gone and we have to use every precaution we can.”

Likewise, Cheyne O’Laughlin and his staff at Charlie’s Pub and Grub are taking the necessary precautions needed to welcome customers again come Monday.

O’Laughlin said the pub will use single-use menus and condiments, following the governor’s order and health department suggestions to the word, he said.

“We feel we have a good plan in place based on the health department and CDC guidelines,” O’Laughlin said. “We certainly hope there is no backslide, and we’ll do our part to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

