Response to COVID-19 lands counselor on Top 10 list

Hillary Eup didn’t know why she was asked to wait in the principal’s office Tuesday morning.
“I thought I was in trouble for something,” said Eup, now entering her fifth year as a Rio Grande Elementary school counselor.
But when she returned to her classroom, Vigo County School Corp. school counseling coaches YeVonne Jones and Fern Edwards told her some exciting news — she’s been recognized as a 2022 Indiana School Counselor of the Year Top 10 finalist by the Indiana School Counselor Association.
Eup was nominated for the award because of her response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Focusing on the academic success and social/emotional needs of her students, she facilitated workshops for counselors on how to create virtual offices and Canvas student courses.
Eup was a resource for staff across the district for developing ways to help teachers and counselors connect with students during remote learning.
Eup developed “Meet Your Counselor” virtual games that could be used by the district’s school counselors. During district-wide remote learning in November, she gathered resources including food baskets and holiday assistance for students.
Jones, who nominated Eup for the award, said the school district has 40 excellent school counselors. “When you have a school counselor who not only can lead the other 40 in a pandemic — without missing a beat — it just made her so special and essential to us in this COVID era,” Jones said.
Eup was totally surprised. “I had no idea — I wasn’t expecting this at all,” she said when interviewed by reporters. School counselors “are in the trenches every day and we have no idea that people recognize the work we do.”
What she likes best about her job is getting to know the students on a more personal level. “I get to teach them every week and I get to know more about them as a person, more so than just academics,” she said.
Eup finds it especially rewarding “if I can help that one kid, if I can be that voice to make school a better place for them, that’s the best part of the job — to make them feel more inclusive at our school.”
The role of the school counselor during the pandemic is “huge. Mental health is a top priority right now. ... We are seeing a growing number of kids who need these services. They have a lot of anxiety and mixed emotions; they need a place they can come to and feel safe just to let out all those worries,” Eup said.
According to Jones, “Everything with an opportunity for students, whether in person or remote, she stepped up.”
In the spring, Eup developed a new way to run Rio Grande’s career fair in response to COVID-19 protocols that prohibited visitors to the building. Fifth grade students researched careers and presented them outside on the playground to younger students to continue the program.
Also, she filled out a grant for a garden at Rio Grande “so we can have a farmer’s market for our community to come and get fresh produce,” hopefully by next summer. The school also is getting a therapy dog and she’s been working all summer training the dog, named Fonzie.
According to Edwards, Eup “is so generous in spirit with helping her colleagues” in responding to remote learning and helping them navigate the changes and technology.
