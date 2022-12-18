A host of respiratory ailments have kept Terre Haute’s hospitals busy, led by the old warhorse of respiratory maladies — influenza, the flu.
COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are also contributing to healthcare workers’ burdens.
Union Hospital “is full every day and there are always anywhere between five and 30 patients in the emergency room waiting on a bed upstairs,” reported Mandi Scott of Union Health’s public relations and marketing department.
Influenza numbers have exploded.
“We have not seen influenza numbers this high in at least a decade, if ever at all,” Scott said. “Monday, we had 20 patients admitted to the hospital, including four in ICU, with influenza. Today, we have 12 hospitalized with influenza. The highest I can remember from years past is seven.”
Shelby Jackson, the Vigo County Health Department’s health educator and media coordinator, confirmed the severity of the influenza outbreak: two weeks ago, flu patients accounted for 4.3% of all emergency room patients in Vigo County; in the past week, the number had jumped to 7.2%.
Influenza is striking the youngest the most: 14.2% of those up to 4 years old have been stricken, while 11.9% of those between 5-24 have come down with it.
“To see this much this early in the season is eye-catching,” Jackson said.
Scott added, “We are seeing lots of influenza in the ER, convenient care and PCP [primary care provider] offices. With respect to trends, we received a report Monday to show that it did flatten out last week compared to two weeks ago. Until then, it had gone up each of the previous weeks.”
Jackson recommended everyone get the current flu vaccine, noting that it protects against four different strains of influenza.
As for COVID, throughout Union’s healthcare system, there has been an average of 22 positive tests per day.
“This is up from 11 positives tests per day on November first, but to put it in perspective, we averaged 110 positives per day in January during the omicron surge,” Scott said. “Today, we have 14 hospitalized with COVID-19. That number has ranged between three and 15 for several months on end now. Overall, I would say COVID-19 numbers are up but only mild to moderate in comparison to previous surges.”
“There’s not as much severity as with the flu,” Jackson said of COVID.
RSV, on the other hand, appears to be on the wane.
“Four weeks ago, we were seeing record highs in terms of the number of patients testing positive with RSV as well as the number of patients — mostly children — having to be admitted,” Scott said. “At one point, we had 10 children hospitalized at one time with RSV. This has fallen dramatically.”
Jackson said her numbers suggested that RSV was still increasing, but added that the number of patients remaining overnight at hospitals could be dropping.
“Terre Haute Regional Hospital is seeing increased traffic in our emergency room,” said Ann Marie Foote, Regional’s Director of Marketing & Communications. “These increases can be attributed to higher numbers of COVID, flu and other respiratory illnesses common during the fall and winter seasons.”
She added, “While patients may find increased wait times in our facilities, we remain committed to serving our communities. If you can visit a primary care provider, we encourage you to choose that option first. But if you are experiencing a true emergency, especially symptoms of heart attack, stroke, or trauma situation, go to your nearest ER for treatment.”
Foote could not provide precise numbers, but did offer the following tips for stopping the spread of infectious diseases:
• Get vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Minimize touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue.
• Clean frequently touched objects and surfaces regularly.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
Jackson noted that a few cases of whooping cough have been observed in the area, but again, its effects are not as severe as the flu’s.
