Resilience the theme for TH South Class of '22

“Resilience” was the theme of Terre Haute South High School’s 2022 commencement ceremony Sunday evening at Hulman Center as 300 hardy graduates received their diplomas.
“They were resilient — they rose to the occasion every time,” said Tammy Rowshandel, Terre Haute South principal.
“There’s been a lot of changes over the last three years. We went from trimesters to semesters,” Rowshandel said. “We went from a five-period day to a seven-period day. [During the COVID-19 pandemic] they had to acclimate to one-to-one devices; they had to learn to submit assignments digitally. There’s been so much.”
She added, “Change is harder for adults, but our kids are like, ‘We have to do what starting Monday?’ and they just do it. They’re amazing.”
Rowshandel boasted that the graduates have “a lot of brain power,” having earned more than $3 million in scholarship money.
“That’s the most we’ve ever had since I’ve been principal, and that’s just what we’re aware of,” she said. “That number will continue to go up.”
Eric Haworth, South’s student council president and son of Vigo County School Corp. Superintendent Rob Haworth, served as the commencement master of ceremony.
The day, he said, was “a culmination of the last four years, definitely with regard to how COVID affected our school experience, and just a celebration of achievement for everybody here — athletically, creatively, academically. It’s a real celebration of all of that.”
Matthew Gambill, student council and Senior Senate vice-president,” said, “It’s definitely been a long time coming. We’ve worked pretty much our entire lives to get to this moment.”
Ava Rose, senior class president, said the day allows the graduates to “look back and see how everything has gone full circle and appreciate more of the tiny moments that got us here, and appreciate each other and the people who have helped build us to get to this point.”
All three said the thing they’ll miss most about being Braves are their friends.
“A bunch of us are separating and it’ll be hard, but we’ll have these memories to look back on and cherish,” Haworth said.
Terre Haute South’s valedictorians were Aadil Shahzad Parvaz, Rylan Lucas Schneider, Nevaeh McKenzie Shouse, Cheyenne Misty Stewart, Elise Janelle Whitman and Kiersten McKenzie Yamamoto. Salutatorians were Charissa Katherine Chow, Grace Elizabeth Foltz and Ananya Gera.
Each gave a speech to their fellow students. Chow’s speech came in the form of a poem she had written titled, “I Won’t Miss School Anymore.” One couplet read, “Honest to goodness, I’m scarred for life/After going through these trials, toils, and strife.”
Parvaz’s speech was equally whimsical, with a nautical theme. “I encourage you all to venture onto the island of adulthood,” he told the graduates, concluding with “A sailboat that sails backward can never see the sunrise.”
Rowshandel said she expects to hear about great accomplishments from her graduates in the future.
“A lot of leadership skill here, and lot of compassion, a lot of empathy for others — they’re kind,” she said. “They know where the gaps are and they’re gonna fill them.”
David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.
