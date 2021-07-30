Cases of COVID-19 are creeping up in Vigo County and masking recommendations, and possibly other restrictions, might begin to change.
With the restrictions of 2020 and early 2021 lifted, how will the public take change if the COVID-19 numbers continue to increase?
“Seeing numbers rise in Terre Haute definitely makes me nervous because we are going back to school and I would hate to have another lock down,” Indiana State University nursing student Jenna Griffith said.
“I honestly do think wearing masks and getting vaccinated would help because it already did before, so now we just need to get more people on board,” she said. “I would be willing to go back to how things were if we absolutely had to, but it would be good if we just tried to be more careful now.”
Another lock down is a scary thought for many.
“I think if people were vaccinated, COVID numbers would decrease,” ISU nursing student Sydney Kollins said. “I also think that it’s a good idea for people to start wearing a mask again until more people get vaccinated.
Others worry about the vaccination status of those who do not wear masks.
“We don’t know if those who are not wearing a mask are vaccinated or not,” ISU employee Stephanie Mason said. “That’s what makes me nervous. ”
Several people at The Meadows shopping center Friday evening supported renewed restrictions if necessary to keep people healthy and safe, including Julie and Marvin Galloway.
“We’re fully vaccinated, but we’re also concerned about particularly our grandchildren, so if it came back to masking and other restrictions, we would support that 100 percent,” Julie Galloway said.
Mark and Susan Thompson expressed a similar view; both are vaccinated. “All during last year, we played by the rules,” he said. “We stayed home, we wore a mask — and if we have to, we’ll wear them again,” Mark Thompson said.
Susan Thompson said, “We hope more people will get vaccinated and realize that’s necessary at this point” to beat COVID.
Brandi Cosby said she’s personally not big on masking because she has COPD and already has a difficult time breathing without a mask.
As far as a return to masking in general, she said, “I don’t think it’s such a bad idea in some places, but for everything overall, I don’t really think so. Some places I don’t think you really need it if there’s not a lot of people.”
But if it’s a place with big crowds, such as a busy restaurant, “Then yes, I think they need it,” she said.
Chris Tarrh said he personally doesn’t like to wear masks and he’s treating COVID as something similar to a cold or flu. “Regardless of whether you mask up or not, you’re bound to catch it one way or another,” he said.
Tarrh doesn’t plan to mask unless he has to, such as if a grocery store were to require them.
At the Poplar Pub, manager Nick Disher said he would support masking and other measures that would enable businesses to stay open. “Whatever it takes to not close,” he said. “I wouldn’t have a problem wearing a mask if the customer wanted me to wear one.”
