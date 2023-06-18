A June 12 public information meeting conducted by Keyrock Energy failed to change many local hearts and minds.
Keyrock has asked the Vigo County Commissioners to approve a rezoning request at properties at 2982 Lower Sandford and at the corner of Lieber Avenue and Tritt Place to allow the company to build two methane drilling wells in West Terre Haute.
In addition to concerned citizens, commissioners Chris Switzer and Mark Clinkenbeard attended the meeting. The commissioners will consider the request at its 9 a.m. meeting on Tuesday.
“I would say there were probably 50 or 60 people there — I don’t think there was one person there who was for it,” Switzer said. “I understand — neighbors don’t want something like that happening next to their community. With this being in my district, I think I know what’s going on.”
He added, “I don’t think [it] was a very good meeting.”
“They gave a lot of information — I’m not sure they changed anybody’s minds, but there was a lot of information,” Clinkenbeard said.
“I don’t think they can change my mind,” said Jerold Hargis, a homeowner in the neighborhood who has done extensive research on the issue. “They don’t know the environmental burden.”
A mining consultant, who attended the meeting to present theoretical geological data for Keyrock, said that there should be no problems created by the extraction and burning of methane by this project that would lead to loss of water quality or quantity as Hargis reported. Mine subsidence (creating sinkholes) was unlikely as well, the consultant said.
Members of the audience disputed some of the information presented and citied their experience that suggests that there is in fact a risk, Hargis added.
Neighbors are concerned not only by how the drilling wells would affect their well water and their land, but also their property values.
“It will lower the property values of adjacent property and thereby decrease the selling value of all homes in the area while resulting in lower tax revenues,” Hargis said.
Keyrock would receive carbon credits for its efforts, issued to companies using technology that keep global climate goals within reach.
But Hargis said, “Those benefits would go to an absentee property owner.”
“This carbon credit thing is a good deal for the world, I suppose, but for this to be happening that close to people’s homes, that’s tough,” Switzer said. “That’s something to struggle with. Most of the time, these things happen on currently mined overlay where the zoning’s already a mining property, so it doesn’t require rezoning and there’s not much of a battle.
“But here, it’s important for these people — they’re worried about their water, they’re worried about their ground, the noise and things like that,” he continued. “It’s a big decision.”
Clinkenbeard said, “There could possibly be some benefits to it, but people still are not sold on it. We’re talking about people’s water, their land, and they’re not getting any monetary [reimbursement] for it. So I certainly understand their reasoning. There are definitely a lot of concerns.”
Concerned citizens are invited to attend the commissioners meeting Tuesday to voice their concerns.
Hargis reflected, “Mining companies come and go, but the local residents are generational. Keyrock plans to be gone in five to 10 years, but who will redress issues that remain for the local families?”
