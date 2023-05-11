Neighbors in the Woodridge subdivision on East Wabash Avenue near Highland Lawn Cemetery turned out as one Thursday evening for the Terre Haute City Council meeting.
They were protesting rezoning at 4355 E. Wabash Ave. that would make room for a proposed development of 32 townhomes on the property.
If the rezoning was allowed, current owner DeBaun Funeral Homes Inc. would sell the empty parcel to local developer John Mutchner, who would oversee the project.
A similar rezoning was suggested six years ago, and it was rejected by the Council.
Neighbors offered a plethora of reasons why they opposed the change.
Chief among the reasons cited was the perilous traffic situation along Wabash — drivers routinely exceed the speed limit there, an issue that neighbors said would be alleviated by installing at least one traffic signal on the thoroughfare.
Moreover, the property abuts Keane Lane, which many said was a dangerous street because although it’s a one-way street heading south at that point, neighbors say several cars a day drive down it the wrong way. A crest in the road often prevents drivers from seeing those coming at them.
When the Indiana Department of Transportation owned that section of Wabash Avenue, it told residents that placing another cut along the road to make way for a new driveway, as has been proposed for this project, was a hazardous proposition.
City engineer Marcus Maurer, who was not familiar with the INDOT proclamation, told council members that he did not believe another driveway there would be dangerous.
Several council members felt that a signal was a reasonable request and asked Maurer where the optimum place would be to install a signal in the area. He promised to research the question and, noting that the council would have to approve installing such a signal, said it might not actually appear at the site until spring 2024.
A nearby motel has created a drainage issue in the neighborhood, which would only be exacerbated by adding 32 town homes. Maurer said it would be incumbent upon the new owner to bring a certified drainage plan to the city engineering department.
In the end, after more than 90 minutes of discussion, the council took no action on the request. It will return to the council’s agenda at the June 1 meeting.
Additionally, there was discussion regarding an ordinance that addressed a controversial situation by preventing sober-living organizations like Oxford House from moving into neighborhoods and ignoring zoning regulations.
It was passed by the council last month with the promise of continuing the conversation on adding tweaks to the ordinance after discussions with neighborhood associations and other sober-living groups.
At that meeting, members of neighborhood associations signed up for further updates on the ordinance.
City Clerk Michelle Edwards will be sharing contact information of those who signed up with council members in order to plan future meetings to discuss the issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.