Residents get school-building answers

Patrick Voll asked several questions about the Vigo County School Corp.'s proposed high school facility projects during a community meeting Thursday.
He was one of 10 people attending the meeting at Lost Creek Elementary to learn more about the three options for North Vigo, South Vigo and West Vigo high schools.
All three would maintain North, South and West Vigo at their current campuses — with two options calling for new construction/renovation and the third calling for new schools at each campus.
All would require voter approval through a referendum.
If voters approve one of the three options, Voll wanted to know how long the high schools would be expected to last.
"We hope they last 40 to 50 years," answered Donna Wilson, VCSC chief financial officer. "We hope there is a significant length of life for these facilities."
He had other questions related to current facilities. Wilson and Doug Dillion, director of the district's career/technical education programs, pointed to some of the facility flaws at North and South, including flat roofs that have always leaked in certain spots, as well as metal piping under slab floors that are challenging to fix and replace.
Wilson noted that the proposed high school options call for two-story academic facilities to limit the amount of roofing and to avoid the issues that have plagued the current high school roofs.
After the meeting, Voll said he believes Option 3, which calls for three brand new high schools, "is going to be too expensive." He said he would "probably" vote for Option 2, if that's the one the School Board ultimately agrees upon.
Option 2, which involves a $260 million referendum, calls for new academic spaces at all three high schools as well as renovated non-academic spaces including cafeterias, auditoriums and gyms. All three schools would be done at the same time.
Option 3 calls for new schools on current campuses at North, South and West Vigo and involves a $333 million referendum.
Option 1 would use a $160 million referendum for new academic spaces and $100 million through debt service and short term bonds for renovation projects of non-academic spaces over time.
The district has also provided possible taxpayer impact from the additional tax rate brought on by a proposed building referendum.
For a home with a market value of $200,000 and an assessed value of $97,750, the annual added cost for Option 3 would be $352; for Option 2, $243; and for Option 1, $85.
Voll believes that Option 2 would get high school projects done more quickly than Option 1.
Stacy Mason, VCSC executive director of secondary education, also helped with the Lost Creek presentation. Similar presentations took place Thursday at Dixie Bee and Sugar Creek Consolidated. About 15 people attended the meeting at Sugar Creek Consolidated and 10 at Dixie Bee.
During the presentation, Wilson emphasized, "This isn't our [VCSC] project. This is a community project. We want you to tell us what you want and what you think the community can afford."
Also attending the meeting were Brandon and Sarah Henman.
"We came out so we could be educated on what we're potentially going to vote on for the referendum to make sure we understand what it is we're voting for or against," Brandon Henman said. They have a young child and another on the way.
Based on what they heard, "We're not necessarily for the most expensive option," he said.
Sarah Henman said they do recognize the importance of investing in the community "and the future of our community." Their children may someday benefit from the high school building projects.
Mike and Jeanne Hopper attended "to gather some information," Jeanne Hopper said. After the session, Mike Hopper said of the three options, "I really don't support them right now. I don't see the need for this giant new stuff. I'd like to see the renovations done," especially given the declining student enrollment.
Susan Mardis, a retired teacher and principal, said, "I'm all for the new high schools. ... It's time. It's been 50 years."
North and South Vigo are 50 years old; West Vigo is 60 years old.
"As an educator, you can't put a price on education," Mardis said. "If you never get to the promised land, you never know what's out there. Opportunity is the promised land, and our kids need more opportunity."
She believes the community would support three new high schools. She encourages citizens to attend the community meetings to "get informed and ask questions."
Future meetings will take place at the following schools:
• Wednesday, Nov. 10 (6 p.m.) — Riley, Otter Creek, Sarah Scott.
• Tuesday, Nov.16 (6 p.m.) — North Vigo High School.
• Wednesday, Nov. 17 (6 p.m.) — South Vigo High School, West Vigo Middle School/High School.
The district will collect the feedback over the month of November from the nine in-person community meetings and two virtual community meetings to help determine the best path toward a potential May 2022 building referendum.
