A proposed northside road project prompted spirited discussion Wednesday evening at Otter Creek Middle School as residents worried about the potential for excessive speed and the project encroaching on their property.

Vigo County is in the planning stages of a 2.8-mile road project that would overhaul North Clinton Street between Park Avenue and Budd Road that is slated to begin late 2022.

Residents of that area were invited Wednesday night to share any concerns they might have and offer project planners feedback on which of three options works best for them.

North Clinton is currently a two-lane road with a minimal, often unimproved shoulder. It is also home to numerous accidents Vigo County Engineer Larry Robbins hopes can be mitigated via corridor improvement.

Robbins, along with USI Consultants out of Indianapolis, presented three options to improve the northside thoroughfare:

• Option one: Do nothing and leave the corridor as is. The project’s initial assessment notes this option will not likely be seriously considered.

• Option two: Drive lanes will remain 12 feet wide, but will be separated by a continuous 16-foot two-way left-turn lane. It would also add 10-foot paved shoulders for the length of the project. This option would also add a traffic signal at the intersection of Clinton Street and Hasselberger Avenue. At $4.3 million, this is the most expensive option.

• Option three: Drive lanes would remain 12 feet, but would be separated by a continuous 14-foot two-way left-turn lane. Would feature four-foot shoulders and an eight-foot pedestrian path offset from the east side of the road by a 10-foot grass buffer. This option is projected to cost about $3.4 million and has so far been the preferred option of those polled.

A fourth option was presented but has already been nixed by both the consultants and the county due to higher project costs and negative impacts to right-of-way acquisitions.

A plurality of residents in attendance Wednesday voiced concerns about the speed of traffic through the corridor as currently constructed, and worried it would be worse if the road were wider with new asphalt.

Robbins said the county is always working on speeding issues throughout the county and said some recently purchased radar signs have shown to help in some other high-speed areas.

But lowering the speed limit isn’t likely the answer, he said. With most traffic through the area driving 40-plus mph, lowering it to 30 or thereabout would cause enforcement headaches, Robbins said.

Another issue for most in attendance is understanding right-of-ways and whether or not the project will encroach on their property.

Robbins said all options presented fit within the county’s right-of-way through the corridor, which is larger than usual due Clinton Street running along parallel to the former inter-urban line.

If the core tenets of options two or three are what is eventually selected, Robbins said the project should fit withing the existing right of way.

Anyone unable to attend the in-person meeting may review the design options and provide input digitally. More information, including descriptions of the options and frequently asked questions, is available at www.usiconsultants.com/clintonst/.

Public comment will close Jan. 15.

