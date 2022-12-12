On Monday, several people called on the Vigo County School Corp. and board to take a tough stand in response to racial harassment incidents at West Vigo High School.
They spoke during a well attended board meeting Monday, and their comments frequently drew applause. The audience included Black community leaders.
Among those addressing the board was Terry Clark, a Terre Haute pastor.
He represented many others who are "angry, upset and disgusted over behavior" that caused students to transfer from West Vigo High School to another high school.
“This is a very serious situation," Clark said. "It's plain out and out racial bullying — racist bullying."
Clark continued, "We’re calling on you as the school corporation to put something with some teeth in it that says this type of behavior will not be tolerated. Anybody who is complicit in it is gone. Anybody who perpetrates it is gone."
People not only want a strong response, "That's what we're demanding ... basic change has got to come," Clark said.
Last week, Superintendent Rob Haworth confirmed that student allegations of racial harassment triggered an internal investigation by the school district, which then brought in outside investigators who interviewed more than 30 students, teachers, coaches and faculty.
The incidents included racial slurs; a West Vigo student on a social media video spelling out and saying a racial slur; and a student Photoshopped so as to appear working in a cotton field.
The investigation has been completed, and late Friday afternoon, Haworth announced that as a first step, the district will employ an independent expulsion hearing officer as it begins disciplinary proceedings.
Also speaking Monday was Peggy Joyner, who said she went through board policies and looked for one on hate speech "and I couldn't find it."
The term being used by the administration is racial harassment.
"I can assure you the last thing I feel is harassed when I'm called the N word. I feel hate. I feel hated," Joyner said. "When you take a belt out and pretend to whip a young man like a slave, that's a hate crime."
Board policies need to be changed so these types of actions "are called what they really are," Joyner said.
She said she was called the N-word once in elementary school, but the principal dealt with it and it never happened again, nor did it happen in middle or high school.
"I had people around me who enforced the rules, and that's not happening in West Terre Haute," she said. She told the board and administration, "You need to fix it."
Haworth told the speakers that it takes great courage to stand in front of the school board and call them out on where there are definitely areas that need to be addressed and must be addressed.
"I think our actions will speak louder than our words during the next couple of weeks. I hope you will pay attention to those actions as they come out," Haworth said.
After the meeting, Haworth said the consequences for students could happen "yet this week," and for the adults, "that's probably over a couple of weeks."
Those facing consequences are entitled to due process, including expulsion hearings for students in cases where the principal recommends a student be expelled.
"It's our hope by the end of this week we will then turn our attention away from the students and now start focusing on the adult part of what we're doing," he said.
Asked his message to those attending Monday's meeting, Haworth said, "We've got to get this right. We can't just say we're against those actions. We have to demonstrate that we won't tolerate those actions" of racial harassment.
He hopes that people ultimately will see that through the process used, and actions taken, "we did take this investigation seriously, we do know there are issues and we're not going to sweep things under the rug."
