Residents come through for each other in response to COVID-19

On Wednesday afternoon, Elonda Ervin met up with Nicole Mendoza at a northside shopping center parking lot and delivered some much-needed supplies that included diapers, wipes, laundry detergent and other essentials.

“Thank you so very much,” said Mendoza, who lives in Clinton but hopes to move to Terre Haute.

They wanted to hug, but given the importance of social distancing during the pandemic — they exchanged warm goodbyes.

Ervin, Indiana State University’s executive director of multicultural services and programs, is also a volunteer with the recently created Vigo County Mutual Aid: COVID-19 response, which serves Vigo County and surrounding areas.

Tina Simons, an ISU graduate student, created the group in late March “to ensure every resident’s basic needs are met” during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the group’s Facebook page.

The Vigo County Mutual Aid group, which has about 1,500 members, includes those who need support and assistance, and those who can volunteer to provide it. A similar group had been formed in Monroe County.

Since its formation, the group has about 50 active volunteers who have assisted with more than 100 requests, Simons said. “I thought it could be incredibly helpful in Vigo County knowing what we know about our local economy,” she said.

She also anticipated a significant spike in need resulting from business shutdowns during stay-at-home orders.

It’s become much more than a Facebook group, she said. The goal now is “to create a sense of belonging and community and solidarity that can be sustainable beyond this crisis,” she said.

People can request assistance, or volunteer, by filling out a form at bit.ly/vigocountymutualaid.

So far, those requesting assistance have needed help with groceries or pet food. “We have many unable to leave their homes, whether they are immunocompromised or don’t have transportation,” Simons said. Volunteers have made deliveries of needed items.

Volunteers also have connected people to social services, mental health counseling or housing. Some individuals have asked for bicycles to get to work.

“It’s just astounding the need that exists,” Simons said. “There was already a great need, but [the pandemic] has just amplified everything.”

The initiative has received support from ISU, local government leaders and various agencies, including Mental Health America of Vigo County. Individuals and anonymous donors have provided gift cards.

Supporting Simons in the effort is Melissa McCollister, ISU assistant professor in the department of social work, who has taken on a leadership role; Simons is pursuing a master’s in social work and needed more time for classes. The initiative has been “quite overwhelming,” Simons said.

Other students pursuing a master’s in social work have also become heavily involved with the Vigo County Mutual Aid program, which is an independent group not directly tied to ISU.

Simons said there is a difference between mutual aid and charity. While the group works to help people meet immediate needs, it also works to get them connected to longer-term community resources that might involve government benefit programs, such as SNAP or unemployment.

Simons, who moved to Terre Haute from Los Angeles about a year ago, said the whole experience “has been very powerful for me ... it has helped me claim this community as my home and take pride and take heart in the people who live here.”

McCollister said she’s proud of her social work graduate students, ISU, community agencies and residents.

“I have witnessed just what it means to be a Hautean and I’m so grateful to be part of this community and to engage in this service to those that are in need,” she said.

Ervin, who has provided assistance four times, has partnered with McCollister on other projects. “I like the hands-on” and working directly with people, she said. Vigo County Mutual Aid is providing a much-needed service, she said.

Mendoza agrees. “This is awesome. I’m very grateful,” she said.

The Facebook group can be found at: bit.ly/vigocountymutualaidFacebook.

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.