Residential fire claims life of Dugger resident

A fire at a former church turned residence claimed the life of one person in Dugger on Wednesday.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said fire departments from Union Township and Linton responded about 12:05 p.m. to a report of a structure fire at 8065 East Church St.
The firefighters found a wood-frame structure that once housed the United Methodist Church of Dugger fully aflame. An adjacent home and vehicle also caught fire because of the intense heat.
Early in the investigation it was not clear whether anybody had been inside the home at the time. However, about 6:15 p.m. fire investigators discovered a dead person inside the home.
An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire is being conducted, and an autopsy is to be conducted Friday, the sheriff said in a news release.
The identity of the dead person was not released Wednesday.
The Indiana state fire marshal is assisting in the investigation. Assisting at the fire were the sheriff's office, Dugger Marshal’s Office, SCAT ambulance and Sullivan County Coroner’s Office.
