A Vigo County resident said she thinks access to information on recycling needs to be improved, especially in schools, and urged a second recycling center be opened in the southern portion of the county.
Stephanie Gambill on Thursday told the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District Board that she lives about 2 miles east of Blackhawk, in southern Vigo County, and about 3 miles from the Republic Services Sycamore Ridge Landfill, which is east of Pimento.
“I am a fair weather walker. I patrol about 8 miles of county roads in my area,” Gambill told the board.
“Last evening alone I collected nine bags of trash on my 3.6 mile walk,” she told the board. “And that was just one side of the road.”
“Among the items I have picked up I have found a gun, a machete, bags of drugs, needles, digital scales, but mostly glass and aluminum beer bottles,” she said.
She also has family members driver her along the roads to pick up trash.
Gambill, who is director of Equal Opportunity/Title IX Coordinator at Indiana State University, said, “I do hope that our Solid Waste District can do more locally to reduce litter thrown from vehicles and to make access to trash pickup and recycling easier,” she said.
The periodic township trash days are a great start, Gambill told the board, “if you can make them.”
She suggested advertising campaigns and efforts to educate within the schools.
Parents learn many things from their children, Gambill said, “and there is nothing like your kids shaming you for throwing your trash out the window. I think that would be really impactful.”
Gambill said extended hours at the county recycling center would also be an improvement.
Karrun Nasser, director of the Solid Waste Management District, said “with COVID-19, we weren’t really able to do the schools and so forth, but we are starting to do that.
“We are going to do something with Sarah Scott [Middle School]. They are going to come do a tour,” Nasser said, adding he is also working to talk other organizations about recycling, such as the Terre Haute Kiwanis Club.
With regard to evening hours, Nasser said “we did try to do evening hours and probably did that six months last year,” he said, extending hours from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
As far as public access to recycling information, Nasser referred Gambill to the Sold Waste Management’s App [application] for downloading on a mobile device such as a cellular phone or computer tablet.
“Right now we have 5,200 people who have our app,” he said, which informs regarding hours of the recycling center, give notification of events such as township trash collection events, and even “tells you if you ask a question such as how do I get rid of a couch.”
“The app is kind of like a one-stop shop,” he said. “We social media, we get about 800 views a month on our web site, which are new visitors,” Nasser said.
Additionally, the Solid Waste Management District distributes about 20 cases of trash bags a month to organizations like the Society of Trash Baggers.
On a southern county recycling location, Nasser said that has been among his top goals, as well as bringing back glass recycling. Glass recycling is now available and the Solid Waste Management District is working on a southern site.
“It is not as easy as just saying let’s get a south location,” Nasser said. “The big reason why we are so successful is we are very good with our contamination rate, meaning that we are very confident that everything that goes into our bins gets recycled,” Nasser said.
“And part of the reason for that is because it is manned. We have me, and another employee, who make sure that people are from Vigo County who come to our facility and make sure they are putting the right stuff” in the recycling bins, he said.
Nasser said the recycling center educates people on what can be recycled, eliminating ‘wish recycling’ on items that cannot be accepted. The waste district in the past had placed unmanned bins, such as behind Terre Haute City Hall, but “everything that was put in there was taken to the dump,” Nasser said.
“We also want to get a facility that is just as clean as our [current] facility,” he said. “Whatever site we get want to be as nice as the north location” as a clean site encourages recycling instead of people thinking it is dirty.
Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer, a member of the Solid Waste Management District, said the county is working to put a recycling center at a county highway facility adjacent to the Vigo County Industrial Park. It is a building that had housed Custom Blenders, a food waste and bakery waste recycling company.
Switzer said the highway department is working on a capital improvement plan “and probably will make a significant [financial] ask this summer of the [Vigo County] Council to fund it.
“Even if we do get it done, it is a year or so away” from opening a southern recycling site, Switzer said.
In recycling efforts, Nasser reported that a Feb. 25 electronic waste and TV Amnesty event, sponsored by Duke Energy, collected 10 semitrailers full of electronics.
“To put that into perspective, we did 37.99 tons for all of 2022 collecting electronics. In one day we collected 52 tons,” Nasser said.
