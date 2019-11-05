Contested races for Clinton City Council were split Tuesday, with two going to Republicans and two going to Democrats.
In District 1, Democrat Steve L. Hose bested Republican Jeremy Gorman, 105 to 74, or about 58.7% to 41.3%.
In District 3, Democrat Dean Strohm defeated Republican Vicki L. Wade, 101 to 78, or about 56.4% to 43.6%.
In District 4, Republican Lorena M. Turchi outpolled Democrat Robert F. Lindsey Jr, 116 to 79, or about 59.5% to 40.5%.
In the at-large race, Republican Marty Shortridge won over Democrat Robert "Bob" Alexander, 345 to 340, or 50.36% to 49.64%.
