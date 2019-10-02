Reports of taking trophy deer lead to hunting charges

A Greencastle man faces hunting-related charges after Indiana Conservation Officers checked out reports of his taking a trophy-class deer.
David R. McCollough, 37, was charged with multiple violations after a long investigation, the Department of Natural Resources said in a news release issued Wednesday.
The investigation stemmed from a complaint of hunting from an off-road vehicle and trespassing on Nov. 18, 2018, police said.
During the time McCollough had claimed to have killed a trophy-class deer, police said, but electronic check station records revealed inconsistent reports of the deer killed and an interview with McCollough revealed additional discrepancies.
Search warrants were issued and served on the cellular phone in McCollough’s possession.
Police said data retrieved revealed texts sent by McCollough earlier in the day of the incident expressing his intent to hunt without obtaining a valid hunting license. Other text messages sent by McCollough to two additional phone numbers that afternoon described him killing the deer and were time-stamped about 45 minutes before he purchasined the appropriate license online, police said.
The Putnam County Prosecutor’s Office has filed multiple hunting-related criminal charges.
The monetary value of the deer is estimated at $4,500 due to its size. The deer was forfeited to Indiana Conservation Officers.
