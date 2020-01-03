Nine Vigo County School Corp. schools met or exceeded expectations, 15 “approached” expectations and four did not meet expectations under federal 2018-2019 accountability ratings released today by the Indiana Department of Education.
One school, Riley Elementary, has exceeded expectations, according to the data.
Schools meeting expectations are Honey Creek Middle School, Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary, DeVaney Elementary, Dixie Bee Elementary, Rio Grande Elementary, Hoosier Prairie Elementary, Lost Creek Elementary and Meadows Elementary.
Those “approaching” expectations are Terre Haute North Vigo, Terre Haute South Vigo, West Vigo and Booker T. Washington (alternative) high schools; West Vigo, Otter Creek and Woodrow Wilson middle schools; and Davis Park, Farrington Grove, Fayette, Franklin, Fuqua, Ouabache, Sugar Grove and Terre Town elementary schools.
Four schools did not meet expectations: McLean Education Center, an alternative school; Sarah Scott Middle School; and Deming and West Vigo elementary schools.
Bill Riley, VCSC director of communications, said the goal is to use the data “to identify students who need intervention … not to single out schools.”
According to IDOE, statewide, more than 56 percent of high schools and 53 percent of elementary and middle schools received a rating of meets or exceeds expectations.
Due to differences between federal and state accountability requirements, for the second year Indiana schools will be assessed under two accountability systems.
To provide clarity and move away from the issuance of two grades, the U.S. Department of Education approved IDOE’s plan allowing schools to receive federal accountability ratings instead of grades.
In determining federal ratings, Indiana schools are categorized based on how they score in several different areas, which include state test scores, growth scores, graduation rates, attendance rates, strength of diploma, achievement gaps and progress for English-language learners, according to a Dec. 3 Chalkbeat article.
Schools are scored based on whether they are on track to meet the state’s long-term goals in each area.
Since it’s a new rating system, “We feel we can’t compare these ratings to last year’s grades,” Riley said.
Vigo County schools will use the data to provide English/language arts and math interventions to support students with lower achievement levels in those areas, he said. They’ll also provide enrichment opportunities for high-achieving students “who maybe need to be challenged more.”
The data also shows the district’s 200 English language learners are on track in making progress toward proficiency in English, Riley said.
He outlined factors causing four schools to not meet expectations.
• McLean: Did not meet expectations as for as chronic absenteeism and strength of diploma. Many are earning general diplomas, and the federal government has said Indiana can no longer use the general education diploma in calculating graduation rates. Still, McLean, an alternative school, “is helping many more students graduate,” Riley said.
• Sarah Scott Middle School: Did not meet targets in math achievement or progress on statewide assessments; it also did not meet targets for chronic absenteeism.
• Deming Elementary: Did not meet targets for achievement on English/language arts state assessment as well as progress on math state assessment.
• West Vigo Elementary: Did not meet expectations in English/language arts achievement or progress.
Moving away from the terms A-F grades on the federal accountability system prevents the issuance of two letter grades to the same school, with the potential for that school to receive dueling grades [for example, A on state and C on federal], said Adam Baker, IDOE spokesman.
The state and federal systems “are not comparable,” Baker said.
Also, while some view the state grading system as punitive, the concept behind the new federal system is to provide a tool that measures achievement and motivates progress toward goals, he said.
“I am proud of the work Indiana schools are doing to academically prepare our children for life beyond high school,” said Jennifer McCormick, state superintendent for public instruction, in a news release. “To better serve schools for future successes, however, it is important we develop a single modernized state-legislated accountability system that is fair, accurate, and transparent. Our kids, schools, teachers, and parents deserve it.”
State accountability grades are not being released at this time. The state Board of Education has adopted a resolution withholding any vote to release state accountability grades until the General Assembly takes action on hold harmless legislation.
Both McCormick and legislators have requested the hold harmless legislation, which would protect schools and teachers from negative consequences caused by low 2019 results on the state’s new ILEARN exam. Only 37.1% of Indiana students passed both the math and English portions.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
