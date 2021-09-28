An indepth study by a labor market analytics firm shows a significant economic impact of Ivy Tech Community College both statewide and in the Terre Haute service area.
Statewide, the analysis indicates a $3.9 billion cumulative annual impact.
The 2020 Ivy Tech Community College Economic Impact Report, based on fiscal year 2018-19, includes the following key findings for the Wabash Valley:
• Ivy Tech’s impact supported the equivalent of 2,731 jobs in Clay, Greene, Knox, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties, according to the report by Emsi, a labor market analytics firm.
• One out of every 53 jobs in the Terre Haute campus service region is supported by the activities of Ivy Tech Terre Haute and its students.
• Alumni have the greatest impact on the state because of higher earnings and increased productivity of the businesses that employ them. In fiscal year 2018-19, Ivy Tech Terre Haute alumni generated $154.5 million in added income for the campus service region.
• In the Terre Haute service area, Ivy Tech employs 379 full-time and part-time faculty and staff with a total operations spend of $11.9 million contributing to the local economy.
• The expenditures of retained students in 2018-19 also added $1.9 million in income to the local economy.
“In addition to Ivy Tech’s economic impact, Ivy Tech students see a high rate of return for their investment in Ivy Tech,” said Lea Anne Crooks, Ivy Tech Terre Haute chancellor. “The average Ivy Tech associate degree graduate from fiscal year 2018-19 will see annual earnings that are $10,100 higher than a person with a high school diploma or equivalent working in Indiana."
Annually, the students’ investment in Ivy Tech Terre Haute has an average annual internal rate of return of 18.5%. This demonstrates Ivy Tech’s significant impact on students’ lives in addition to economic impact, Crooks said.
For the complete regional economic impact report, visit: bit.ly/3kOn05P
For details on the statewide impact, visit www.ivytech.edu/impact.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.