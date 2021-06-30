A second annual Wabash Valley kindergarten readiness report shows a small improvement in skills overall, but major differences in skill levels between those children who attend pre-kindergarten programs and those who don't.
The report, released by United Way of the Wabash Valley's Success by 6 Impact Council, is based on assessments of kindergarten classes in several local districts. The data looks at preparedness of kindergarten students upon entry to school, using an assessment of 15 skills.
On a 100-point scale for overall "kindergarten readiness," the average score was 78, which compares to the first year score of 75.
The score is not a grade, but a way to track trends, officials say. It's a way for United Way to determine if its efforts and those of other community support programs are making a difference.
"Yes, it ticked up a little bit. Is it significant? We're not sure," said Dorothy Chambers, United Way community impact staff. "As we progress each year through these assessments, we hope to see a trend emerge, hopefully in an upward direction to show that early childhood education experiences are of a quality that allows our children to have the skills they need to be ready for kindergarten."
Of 40 elementary schools [110 kindergarten classes] in the United Way's six-county service area, 34 schools and 96 classes took part. Teachers completed assessments for 384 students, representing 20% of kindergartners in those 96 classrooms.
Of the 384 students, at least 73 did not attend pre-kindergarten programs. For those students, the average score on the 100-point scale was 65. In comparison, for those who did attend a pre-kindergarten program, the average score was 83, an 18-point difference.
The data also sheds light on specific skills children are demonstrating as they enter kindergarten, Chambers said. Students on average scored 87 on their ability to use words during conflict instead of using physical force.
The same students scored 85 on their ability to grasp and use crayons, markers and pencils.
The lowest score, 62, involved students being able to identify 13 letters by name; also, the ability to follow multi-step spoken directions generated the next lowest score of 64.9.
Child care providers and preschools can see specific areas they may want to focus on, Chambers said.
Also, "It's not just math and letters, which are important, but also social/emotional development that leads to success," she said.
The report demonstrates the importance of high quality early childhood learning experiences, Chambers said. "There is a stark difference in the readiness of children who had that high quality preschool or early learning experience and those who did not."
The assessment was completed using random sampling in 96 classrooms across the following districts: Clay Community Schools, Marshall Community Unit Schools, North Central Parke schools, Saint Patrick School, South Vermillion schools, Southwest Sullivan schools and the Vigo County School Corp.
United Way of the Wabash Valley serves Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties in Indiana and Clark County in Illinois.
United Way's Success by 6 Impact Council oversees the kindergarten readiness initiative.
According to Chambers, 90% of physical brain development "happens in the first three years of our lives. That development is dramatically influenced by early learning experiences," she said. The quality of interaction between adults and children are shown to have "a tremendous impact" on the skills young children develop.
"Kindergarten readiness is incredibly important, not just for the kids but for our entire community. If kids are ready for school, their chance of succeeding through graduation is higher; they'll have higher incomes; they are less likely to be teen moms and less likely to be incarcerated," Chambers said.
Success by 6 works on initiatives to improve kindergarten readiness. In one program, the Quality Childcare Initiative, it has invested $168,000 over the past three years to help child care providers obtain a Paths to Quality level that certifies them as a high quality child care provider.
"We've created 300 new, high quality openings in the Wabash Valley," she said. "That's a tremendous impact."
Success by 6 hopes to continue that initiative this year, she said.
The full report is available at uwwv.org/sb6.
Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.