A report has been released on the Jan. 19 crash that claimed the life of a Vigo County teacher.
Investigators said David B. Hoffa, 60, of Terre Haute, died of injuries after being ejected from his 2005 Nissan Titan pickup truck. The crash occurred about 11:34 a.m. on Indiana 63 at Durkees Ferry Road.
Lt. Brent Hall of the Vigo County Sheriff's Department reported witnesses in two vehicles saw a westbound pickup truck stop on Durkees Ferry Road at the intersection of the northbound lanes. The truck proceed across the divided highway into the southbound lanes.
That truck, driven by 74-year-old Lloyd E. Lenderman of West Terre Haute, proceeded into the southbound lanes, where it struck the driver's side of Hoffa's southbound pickup truck.
The impact sent Hoffa's truck off the highway, where it rolled several times and came to rest upside down on the right shoulder. Hoffa was ejected. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the crash report.
Lenderman told police he did not see any southbound traffic when he was crossing the highway. He was not ticketed.
Hoffa was taken from the scene by LifeLine helicopter to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Hoffa was a teacher and coach at Honey Creek Middle School.
