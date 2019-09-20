The American Institutes for Research, which developed Indiana’s new ILEARN test, is selling off its assessment division to Cambium Learning, an education technology company.
EdWeek Market Brief reported the sale last month.
According to Adam Baker, spokesman with the Indiana Department of Education, “We’ve received assurances from AIR this will have no effect” on Indiana’s ILEARN testing.
In 2017, the state awarded a three-year, $43.4 million contract to American Institutes for Research, a nonprofit assessment and research organization, to design the replacement of the ISTEP+ exam. It was chosen from among five vendors.
ILEARN was administered for the first time this spring and had several changes over the past ISTEP+. Among the changes: It’s computer adaptive, which means the difficulty of the test adjusts to each student’s skills. It’s totally online. It is a shorter test, with fewer questions. There is one testing window.
As predicted, scores statewide were low compared to the performance on last year’s test — which was a different test, ISTEP+.
Even before the ILEARN results were released to the public Sept. 4, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb called for a one-year delay in using those scores toward teacher evaluations or the A-F ratings for schools. Jennifer McCormick, the state superintendent for public instruction, also has called for the one-year pause on using test results for school accountability and teacher evaluation.
Contacted for comment Friday, AIR spokesman Dana Tofig said the sale “won’t have any impact on testing in Indiana or any other state. AIR Assessment will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Cambium Learning. All of the AIR assessment software, intellectual property, assets and staff will move to Cambium, as a whole.”
The sale agreement was signed on Aug. 22, “and we hope to have the transaction finalized by the end of the year,” Tofig said.
The sale of AIR Assessment has been under consideration for a while, Tofig said. “For the past several years, AIR has had two very different types of businesses operating under one roof — the research, evaluation, and technical assistance side and the assessment division.
“As AIR leadership and the Board have been planning for the future, there was a desire to ensure that both of these business streams continued to grow. As part of Cambium Learning, AIR Assessment will be positioned well to grow into new markets, including formative assessments [evaluations which occur during the learning process ] at the district level. AIR will use the proceeds of the sale to go even deeper into its research, evaluation and technical assistance work and will explore new areas where its expertise can make a difference and improve people’s lives.”
Cambium Learning Group, Inc. is owned by Veritas Capital, a private equity firm.
An Aug. 22 EdWeek report described AIR as “one of the best-known organizations in the education testing market.” Last year, AIR Assessment says it delivered nearly 60 million online tests in more than 20 states.
EdWeek further reported that “the organization has had several suitors looking to buy its assessment portfolio over the past decade, and it gave serious consideration to them before deciding that Cambium Learning — which is controlled by a private-equity firm — was the right match,” according to David Myers, AIR’s president and CEO.
The article continues, AIR’s decision to sell off its assessment division was driven partly by overall shifts in the testing market, according to Myers. There is increasing demand, and market opportunity, in district-level assessments, such as formative assessment. But AIR’s leadership, including its board, questioned whether the organization should make that transition, it stated.
The article quoted Myers as saying, “We’ve done really well in the state market, but there are different challenges when you go to the district market.”
Bob Schaeffer, public education director of FairTest, which monitors standardized testing nationwide, suggests the message for parents, educators and policy makers is “to be wary. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Over the years, there have been a number of sales, name changes and consolidation in the testing industry, Schaeffer said. The federal No Child Left Behind Act [and later Every Student Succeeds Act] tripled federally required testing — from six to 17 required tests.
Companies, including those that had never done educational testing before, saw opportunity and recognized states had to purchase these tests. Most had test administration problems and there was a shortage of skilled test designers, Schaeffer said. States may have opted for the lowest bidder, “whether they had skill or a track record in making tests.”
Then, there were problems with testing across the country. That lead to a “shakeout in the industry, where new players have come into being to replace the first generation of NCLB” testing companies, Schaeffer said.
He suggests venture capitalists have seen the potential to make a lot of money by moving into the testing business.
“In some states, they have had a series of musical chairs where one test company comes in, does a poor job, gets kicked out and is replaced by another, another and another,” he said.
Schaeffer says the industry “has not developed the capacity to handle the volume of testing yet and do it without serious problems.”
Many parents believe there is too much standardized testing, he said. Also, testing tends to be used “for a political and ideological agenda, not to help kids learn and teachers teach better,” Schaeffer said.
The EdWeek article also quotes Scott Marion, the executive director of the Center for Assessment, which consults states and districts on testing issues.
A big part of AIR’s legacy has been its ability in creating effective online tests – particularly computer-adaptive tests – at a time when many large-scale vendors were struggling to get them off the ground, the article said.
“They anticipated the computer-adaptive testing market before anybody,” Marion said in EdWeek, and despite some setbacks, “they were able to put a platform out there without the system crashing.”
The state testing market might seem attractive and lucrative, but it can be a perilous one for vendors, Marion said, in the EdWeek Market brief article. State policymakers are continually demanding that vendors produce and administer high-stakes tests that are “faster tests that do more things,” and if a company makes a mistake, it ends up incurring public wrath and demands for damages from the state.
