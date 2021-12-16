Report: 11 executions in 2021 mark three-decade low

FILE - This March 22, 1995, photo, shows the interior of the execution chamber in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind. States and the federal government carried out 11 executions in 2021. That's the fewest since 1988. Pandemic-related disruptions partly accounted for the low number of executions this year, but 2021 marked the seventh consecutive year when there were fewer than 30 executions and fewer than 50 new death sentences. (AP Photo/Chuck Robinson, File)