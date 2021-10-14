Repairs have been completed after strong winds from a storm Monday caused damage to a new elevated pedestrian walkway that links West Terre Haute and Terre Haute.
A tree fell on the trail, causing the damage in a small section on the elevated trail.
Handrailing on the south side of the walkway and half the handrailing on the north side of the elevate walkway was damaged, as well as some floor joists and a light post, said Jon Shaffer, as he and Shawn Robison, both of Beaty Construction, worked to repair the walkway Thursday.
The crew is completed repairs Thursday afternoon and the trail is open, said Debbie Calder, spokeswoman for the Indiana Department of Transportation's Crawfordsville district.
"We met with the contractor yesterday, which was a pre-final inspection," and removal of the tree was discussed, said Calder,
Calder said INDOT still owns the walkway while it is under a construction contract.
"We will turn it over to the county, but while it is still under contract, it is with us. The plan all along has been to turn it over to the county," Calder said, and the county will then be responsible for maintenance of the trail.
Beaty Construction Inc. of Bogston last year was awarded a $6,646,686 contract by INDOT to construct the 1.17-mile concrete elevated walkway. After the contractor’s cost savings redesign, the project cost about $6.15 million.
Vigo County paid $240,000 toward design of the walkway and $1.55 million for construction, a 20-percent match for the project based on estimates from 2018.
