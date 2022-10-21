State Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, will will receive an honorary doctorate from Indiana State University after a unanimous vote Friday by the school's board.
Brown has been in office since 1994 and is not seeking reelection this year. He has served on the House Ways and Means Committee since 2013. He will receive the honorary degree in December at winter commencement.
“We are pleased to offer the honorary doctorate, the highest institutional recognition, to Representative Brown for his tremendous leadership in crafting state budgets that directed funding for important initiatives and campus construction projects at Indiana State University,” ISU President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a news release.
Brown championed ISU capital funding projects, including the College of Health and Human Services, Hulman Center, Dreiser Hall, Normal Hall, and the Commerce and Fine Arts Building. He has been a strong proponent of the Indiana Principal Leadership Institute, which is housed at ISU.
Brown is a retired emergency room physician and assistant clinical professor of medicine at Indiana University. He earned his undergraduate degree from Illinois Wesleyan and his medical degree from the University of Illinois.
