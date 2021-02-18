State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, who also is a high school math teacher, has sent a letter to Gov. Eric Holcomb urging him to make teachers next in line to be vaccinated.

In her letter, she says that 28 states, including Indiana’s surrounding states, have expanded vaccines to teachers as a key component to safely re-opening schools.

“While workers in healthcare, law enforcement, and licensed social workers are rightfully deemed as frontline workers and prioritized in vaccine distribution, teachers in Indiana are again overlooked and abandoned,” Pfaff stated.

Pfaff wrote that she personally works with educators “who despite their age, pre-existing conditions, and classrooms that can scarcely accommodate sufficient social distancing, come to school to educate the children of our community. After nearly a year of tremendous sacrifice, loss and anxiety, teachers have adhered to their duty and should be prioritized in receiving vaccines.”

In an interview, Pfaff said, “I think it’s time. I think we have vaccinated the people who most needed it, as we should,” including the elderly and those in long-term care.

Currently, there is much discussion around the state about sending kids back to school full-time, especially at the secondary level. In Vigo County, middle and high school students have eLearning days on Mondays, and then attend in-person alternate days.

“Now that we’ve done the most vulnerable, put the teachers on the list [for vaccinations],” Pfaff said. “I think it would give them peace of mind.”

COVID-19 vaccines are currently available for those 65 and older, healthcare workers and first responders. The next age group to be eligible will be those 60 and older, the state has said.

As more vaccine supply becomes available, the Indiana Department of Health will incrementally extend eligibility to both Hoosiers 50 and older as well as those with certain comorbidities, although there are no specific timelines in place.

When asked about the topic during Saturday’s legislative crackerbarrel, State Sen. Jon Ford, R-Terre Haute, commented, “I think we’re following the science,” with 90-plus percent of COVID deaths involving those over age 60.

“The older a person is, the more likely they are to have a great struggle with COVID. And I don’t know how we can prioritize a 30-year-old teacher over a 70-year-old person,” he said.

On Thursday, he added, “I do think that at some point, once we get the elderly population under control, they will likely open it up to teachers.”

According to Megan Wade-Taxter, Indiana Department of Health spokeswoman, “Our data show that the rate of COVID transmission within schools is very low. Most cases are being acquired outside of the classroom setting.”

Also, vaccine supplies remain limited nationally. “As Governor Holcomb and Dr. Box have said, the ability to expand vaccine eligibility is limited by the lack of available vaccine,” she stated in an email.

“From the beginning, the priorities stated in our vaccine allocation plan were to save lives, reduce hospitalizations and protect vulnerable populations. We began by vaccinating healthcare workers who provide direct patient care and long-term care staff and residents, and then expanded eligibility to include first responders and individuals age 65 and older. We are taking an age-based approach to current expansion because age is the number one cause of hospitalizations and death due to COVID. Hoosiers age 60 and older account for 93% of COVID-19 deaths in the state,” Wade-Taxter stated.

The Indiana State Teachers Association has been made aware that a group of teachers is eligible for vaccinations.

In its Feb. 17 weekly vaccine news bulletin, IDOH states that “educators who provide specific assistance to special education students in the classroom during the school day are eligible for the vaccine.” That assistance includes: daily medical care such as suctioning; G-tube feedings; medication administration; diabetic and wound care; and toileting.

“This is not a new eligibility,” the IDOH news bulletin states. It also says that “if you are eligible, you must bring a letter from your school principal or administrator attesting that you meet the above criteria.”

Sue Loughlin can be reached at 812-231-4235 or at sue.loughlin@tribstar.com Follow Sue on Twitter @TribStarSue.