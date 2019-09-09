Rep. Pfaff schedules three community meetings

State Rep. Tonya Pfaff, D-Terre Haute, will offer community office hours sessions in September, October, and November.
“I have scheduled these community meetings because I want to give the people of Vigo County every chance to discuss with me their concerns about issues,” said Pfaff.
The sessions will be:
- 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at Vigo County Public Library, 1 Library Square, Terre Haute.
- 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Java Haute Espresso Bar and Kitchenette, 3805 Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute.
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at the West Terre Haute Branch of the Vigo County Public Library, 125 North Church Street, West Terre Haute.
"I am beginning to lay the groundwork for the legislation I intend to file for consideration in the 2020 session of the Indiana General Assembly, so I am looking for feedback on those issues from the people who live and work in the 43rd House District,” Pfaff said. “In addition, I want to hear from my constituents about issues like health care, keeping our schools safe, and improving services for children who are at risk."
